Stevie Wonder Boycotts Florida Over Zimmerman Verdict [Video]

Stevie Wonder told a crowd in Quebec City on Saturday night that he will be boycotting Florida based on the verdict in the George Zimmerman trial on behalf of the shooting of Trayvon Martin.

In the middle of his concert, Stevie declared:

Until the “stand your ground” law is abolished in Florida, I will never perform there again. As a matter of fact, wherever I find that law exists, I will not perform in that state or in that part of the world.

Another statement made by the singer was:

You can’t just talk about it. You gotta be about it. We can make change.

Check out Stevie Wonder as he speaks all about his decision to his audience in the video below.