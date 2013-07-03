Tom Cruise Celebrates 51st Birthday: Top 10 Tweets

Tom Cruise is 51 today and he still looks hot as ever. Take a look at some of these funny and sweet celebratory tweets for the Hollywood Veteran. We salute you, sexy Tom! Enjoy!
I hope you all get pissed when i’m running around screaming ‘its @TomCruise birthday’ LOL
— british’♥ (@xtcruise) July 3, 2013
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
#OnThisDay in movies it’s only Happy Birthday to action man himself; the craziest daredevil of them all and a brilliant actor – TOM CRUISE!
— Two Three Five One (@twothreefiveone) July 3, 2013
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Happy Birthday to Mr. Hollywood himself @TomCruise – Ultimate Tom Cruise Tribute!!: http://t.co/hmTLdjuiPN #TomRocks
— Schuminator7 (@Scuderia7) July 3, 2013
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Is it a Scientology national holiday today? In celebration of the birth of their prophet Tom Cruise… he will bring balance to the force!
— Edward Allen (@eddie_barb) July 3, 2013
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Really dreamer “@GarciaLg411: @TomCruise @EliPetras cleaning my house just incase Tom comes over to celebrate his bday with me haha…dreami
— E L I (@nurlaili_eli) July 3, 2013
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Tom Cruise is 51 today. Or 3 Billion and 51 if you count the soul of the alien that is using him as a vessel.
— THE STUDIO EXEC (@studioexec1) July 3, 2013
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Happy B-day to @TomCruise! Hear what friend & fellow Brat Packer @RobLowe had to say about him at the Studio! –> http://t.co/gCdhV07sBe
— Young Hollywood (@younghollywood) July 3, 2013
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Happy Birthday Tom Cruise!Thomas Cruise Mapother IV, better known as Tom Cruise, was born on July 3, 1962 in… http://t.co/1BliHQ3vAt
— What’s up New York? (@WhatsupNewYork1) July 3, 2013
@TomCruise Happy Birthday Tom Cruise,one of the best and most good-looking actors ever! x
— Angel (@zouzouxxx) July 3, 2013
Happy birthday to the Maverick of the Moviehouse, Tom Cruise! http://t.co/rdGk6Io2ml
— moviehole.net (@Moviehole) July 3, 2013