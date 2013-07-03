Tom Cruise Celebrates 51st Birthday: Top 10 Tweets

Tom Cruise Celebrates 51st Birthday: Top 10 Tweets

  • Published
  • Updated
Twitter, Tom Cruise, Birthday, 51st

(Getty Images)

Tom Cruise is 51 today and he still looks hot as ever. Take a look at some of these funny and sweet celebratory tweets for the Hollywood Veteran. We salute you, sexy Tom! Enjoy!

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

If you are a huge Tom Cruise fan, share it!

Share Tweet Share Email

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Twitter, Tom Cruise, Birthday, 51st

(Twitter)

Read More From Heavy

Katarina Van Derham, Kanye’s Mystery Blonde: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Read More From Heavy

Happy Birthday, Tom Cruise!: Top 10 Movie Quotes
Read More
, , , , ,

No Comments

Discuss on Facebook