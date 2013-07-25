Tommy Chong Defends Rae Dawn Against Oprah: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know [VIDEO]

A little less than a week ago, Rae Dawn Chong was featured on a radio show and threw racial insults at Oprah, called her the ‘n-word’, took digs at Oprah’s appearance, and more. Daddy Tommy Chong of Cheech and Chong has stepped in to defend his daughter. Check out our 5 Fast Facts on what Tommy had to say and what he’s currently up to.

1. Dad Tommy Defends Rae Dawn Chong’s Racial Digs at Oprah

On the TMZ Tommy Chong comes to the rescue to defend his daughter against the great and powerful Oprah. But, he agrees with his daughter. However, he doesn’t believe his daughter’s use of the ‘n-word’ was a racial slam.

Everybody tried to make it out like she was trying to say that Oprah was the ‘n-word’, ya know? It’s not that at all.

“Well behaved women seldom make history” so says Laurel Ulrich; no kidding! — Rae Dawn Chong (@Rae_Dawn_Chong) July 21, 2013

2. Rae Dawn Chong Posts a Letter From Her Father

In this letter from Tommy Chong to his daughter, he tells Rae Dawn that she did nothing wrong and that the media will look for anything to chew on. Achem! He even brings up the Zimmerman trial and Trayvon Martin’s death!

@Traced_Inc he called them trolls all who attacked me. I just posted the entire interview. Have a listen. Could i have used negro?yeah. — Rae Dawn Chong (@Rae_Dawn_Chong) July 23, 2013

3. He Thinks Oprah Would Have Been a “House Lady” in the Days of Slavery

One thing that Rae Dawn said, which stuck out with listeners, was calling Oprah a “field n-gger”. Yikes! Rae Dawn Chong had said that Oprah wasn’t beautiful enough to be a “house n-gger”, so she would have had to work in the fields. Tommy Chong, on the other hand, thinks Oprah would have been a “house lady” because of her charisma, charm, and intelligence.

4. Rae Dawn Has Learned Her Lesson, But Her Regrets are Few

What was said was my experience what i regret is using words TMZ could exploit. The content and the intention were my story.. get the facts — Rae Dawn Chong (@Rae_Dawn_Chong) July 23, 2013

The only thing Rae Dawn regrets is airing her “dirty laundry” in public, but she stands by what she said. Hey, you have to respect a woman who owns her words … whatever they may be.

@Traced_Inc complete 100% support. I did nothing wrong except broke the social rule of airing dirty laundry. My story & experience. — Rae Dawn Chong (@Rae_Dawn_Chong) July 23, 2013

You are right. I regret my words and how vulnerable they were seriously so much has been made of something that is my exp. Between me and O. — Rae Dawn Chong (@Rae_Dawn_Chong) July 22, 2013

I never think superior and regret not being more careful at making my point. No matter…was not my brightest moment. — Rae Dawn Chong (@Rae_Dawn_Chong) July 22, 2013

5. Oprah May be All About Oprah, But Tommy’s All About ‘The Chong and Chong Show’

Light up and listen, Tweeders. A new Chong and Chong Show is here: http://t.co/iRqhqeopYN — Tommy Chong (@tommychong) July 24, 2013

Tommy Chong is all about his podcasts. Check one of them out in the above tweet or you can find them on iTunes. We wonder if he’ll be saying anything about this Oprah mess on his sideshow.