Tommy Chong Defends Rae Dawn Against Oprah: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know [VIDEO]

A little less than a week ago, Rae Dawn Chong was featured on a radio show and threw racial insults at Oprah, called her the ‘n-word’, took digs at Oprah’s appearance, and more. Daddy Tommy Chong of Cheech and Chong has stepped in to defend his daughter. Check out our 5 Fast Facts on what Tommy had to say and what he’s currently up to.

1. Dad Tommy Defends Rae Dawn Chong’s Racial Digs at Oprah

On the TMZ  Tommy Chong comes to the rescue to defend his daughter against the great and powerful Oprah. But, he agrees with his daughter. However, he doesn’t believe his daughter’s use of the ‘n-word’ was a racial slam.

Everybody tried to make it out like she was trying to say that Oprah was the ‘n-word’, ya know? It’s not that at all.

2. Rae Dawn Chong Posts a Letter From Her Father

In this letter from Tommy Chong to his daughter, he tells Rae Dawn that she did nothing wrong and that the media will look for anything to chew on. Achem! He even brings up the Zimmerman trial and Trayvon Martin’s death!

3. He Thinks Oprah Would Have Been a “House Lady” in the Days of Slavery

One thing that Rae Dawn said, which stuck out with listeners, was calling Oprah a “field n-gger”. Yikes! Rae Dawn Chong had said that Oprah wasn’t beautiful enough to be a “house n-gger”, so she would have had to work in the fields. Tommy Chong, on the other hand, thinks Oprah would have been a “house lady” because of her charisma, charm, and intelligence.

4. Rae Dawn Has Learned Her Lesson, But Her Regrets are Few

The only thing Rae Dawn regrets is airing her “dirty laundry” in public, but she stands by what she said. Hey, you have to respect a woman who owns her words … whatever they may be.

5. Oprah May be All About Oprah, But Tommy’s All About ‘The Chong and Chong Show’

Tommy Chong is all about his podcasts. Check one of them out in the above tweet or you can find them on iTunes. We wonder if he’ll be saying anything about this Oprah mess on his sideshow.

