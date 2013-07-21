Ultron, Avengers 2: Sequel Announced at Comic Con 2013

The Marvel Panel at San Diego Comic Con was an impressive one this year. Most exciting was the announcement of ‘The Avengers: Age of Ultron’.

“Avengers: Age of Ultron”! — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 21, 2013

As a nice surprise at the very end of the Marvel panel, Joss Whedon came out to show a very early teaser of the sequel ‘The Avengers’. In addition, it was revealed that the film will be coming out May 1, 2015.

Ultron is coming to Joss Whedon’s Avengers sequel in 2015 – and here’s the official logo pic.twitter.com/rwftsNfpmh — Marvel UK (@MarvelUK) July 21, 2013

As far as cast members returning, according to Deadline:

It looked like all will be back though there was no mention of Vin Diesel, who is rumored to be in line to play The Vision.

So, now who’s excited?!