Ultron, Avengers 2: Sequel Announced at Comic Con 2013

Ultron, Avengers 2: Sequel Announced at Comic Con 2013

  • Published
  • Updated

'Avengers 2′ Villain & Title: ‘Age Of Ultron’, Ultron, Avengers 2, Marvel, San Diego, Comic Con, Comic Con 2013, Joss Whedon, Marvel, Marvel Panel, Vin Diesel, Cast, Chris Evans, Captain America, Thor, Panel

(Getty Images)

The Marvel Panel at San Diego Comic Con was an impressive one this year. Most exciting was the announcement of ‘The Avengers: Age of Ultron’.

As a nice surprise at the very end of the Marvel panel, Joss Whedon came out to show a very early teaser of the sequel ‘The Avengers’. In addition, it was revealed that the film will be coming out May 1, 2015.

Your friends want to know this, share it!

Share Tweet Share Email

As far as cast members returning, according to Deadline:

It looked like all will be back though there was no mention of Vin Diesel, who is rumored to be in line to play The Vision.

So, now who’s excited?!

Read More From Heavy

Rae Dawn Chong Attacks Oprah: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Read More From Heavy

WARNING: ‘The Conjuring’ Could Scare You to Death … Bring a Priest

Read More From Heavy

PHOTOS: The Hottest Cosplay of San Diego Comic-Con 2013, Day 3
Read More
, , , , , , ,

No Comments

Discuss on Facebook