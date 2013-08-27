WATCH: ‘Girls Gone Wild’ Mogul Joe Francis Sentenced to Jail for 270 Days [VIDEO]

“Girls Gone Wild” mogul Joe Francis has been sentenced to 270 days jail time today in addition to probation, anger management, and psychological treatment. Charged with assault on a woman, false imprisonment of three females, and dissuasion of a witness, Francis is forced to face the consequences.

Recently, Joe Francis filed documents requesting a new trial because of “insufficient evidence”. Their motion was denied by the judge. Here’s our play by play of what happened in the court room today.

Francis’ lawyer claims that there were differences in testimonies from each of the women who have charges against Francis. Joe Francis is in court for 5 charges including assault, 3 counts of false imprisonment, and 1 count of dissuading a witness from reporting. In any event, Francis’ lawyer says the credibility of the young ladies’ statements against Francis do not hold water. He says the women had communication with others, yet made no indication that they were in a dire situation and they also had access to phones.

When the “Girls Gone Wild” mogul’s attorney addresses the assault, he claims there were inconsistencies in regards to the assault details. One woman claimed there were 6 attacks. Also, one woman claimed to be “choke-slammed” to the tile floor. Francis’ lawyer says the medical reports do not show signs of this and Joe Francis does not have tiled floors in his home. Another point made is that the 911 calls totaled three and each call varied in details, increasing in severity.

As far as the “dissuading a witness” charge, Joe Francis’ lawyer says Joe’s words were more of a pompous encouragement rather that a dissuasion of some kind.

When Francis was first convicted in this case, he had some choice words for the jury, which he told to the Hollywood Reporter.

I want that jury to know that each and every one of you are mentally f–ing retarded and you should be euthanized because, as Darwin said, you have naturally selected yourself. You are the weakest members of the herd. Goodbye! And if that jury wants to convict me because I didn’t show up, which is the only reason why they did, then, you know, they should all be lined up and shot!

As far as the other side of things, the opposing council says that though certain details are inconsistent, the court has to take into account that the three women were testifying 2 years after the incident. It is human nature to not remember an incident exactly the same as the others after a long period of time. Council also explains that the ladies had little to no reception at Joe’s mansion and they had no idea what the address was so they couldn’t call for help or a cab.

When it came to the sentencing, Francis’ lawyer pleaded with the court for probation so that Joe Francis could seek help rather than jail time. The opposing council says Francis is a danger to the community given his cruel nature. Then, past cases and convictions are brought up to further show Francis is a violent person. Additional incidents are also discussed where Joe Francis assaulted a woman in a club and one where Francis’ current girlfriend filed a police report against him on a previous occasion for domestic violence. Opposing council makes a request that Joe Francis not be allowed for any early release or work release when it comes to sentencing in addition to other requests including probation, jail time, a $10,000 fine, and treatment.

The judge puts Joe Francis on summary probation for 3 years, fines totaling $270, and 30 days in jail for the first count. On count two, Francis will be on summary probation for 36 months and 30 days in jail. On count three, Joe Francis will be jailed for 30 days. Count four’s sentence is 36 months on summar probation. Count five orders Joe Francis for summary probation for 36 months in addition to 180 days in jail. He must also complete 1 year of psychological counseling once a week in addition to a Level 3 anger management treatment. So, the total jail time comes to 27 days.

Following the proceedings, Joe Francis was taken into custody. But, since bail will be posted, an enrollment time must be posted by September 24, 2013. The defendant is also ordered to be present for the first progress report. A new bond is set at $250,000.

Joe Francis thanks the judge and she wishes the mogul the best.

The police have to take Francis into custody, out of the hands of the judge. But, Francis doesn’t seem upset. In fact, he was joking with his lawyer and smiling as he walked out in cuffs.

Since the hearing, Francis has told TMZ he will not be going to jail and that he will not rest until the case is thrown out. Francis still maintains that he is innocent.

Francis says he has appealed the jail sentence, which means he won’t have to turn himself in until a judge shoots down his request … which could theoretically take years.

Recently, Joe Francis and his girlfriend Abbey Wilson, who accompanied him to court today, appeared on the VH1 Reality show Couples Therapy.

@alyssamarlee @DrJennBerman and to answers Dr Jenn’s question it shows how fake the show is (not the therapy) but show is mostly fake. — Joe Francis (@RealJoeFrancis) August 20, 2013

The show did not paint the prettiest picture of Joe. Check out the super trailer from the show below.

Francis’ girlfriend Abbey Wilson may be singing a different tune about the show, though.

4 months after #CouplesTherapy @RealJoeFrancis and I are stronger than ever as a couple and even more in love! Thank you @DrJennBerman — Abbey Lauren Wilson (@IAmAbbeyWilson) August 22, 2013

