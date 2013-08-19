Lady Gaga Opens MTV Video Music Awards with ‘Applause’ [VIDEO]

Lady Gaga Opens MTV Video Music Awards with ‘Applause’ [VIDEO]

  • Published
  • Updated

On August 25th, 2013, Lady Gaga will open the VMA’s with her new hit titled ‘Applause’ at 9 p.m. on MTV. Check out Gaga’s new video for the single right here!

According to The Hollywood Reporter:

Lady Gaga opens a VMAs show that will include performances by Justin Timberlake, Kanye West, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, Miley Cyrus and Robin Thicke.

Read More From Heavy

Lady Gaga Drops New Single ‘Applause’ After Online Song Leak [AUDIO]

Read More From Heavy

Lady Gaga Fans Send Perez Hilton Death Threats: Read Hilton’s Open Letter [DOCS]
Read More
, , , ,

No Comments

Discuss on Facebook