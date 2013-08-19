Lady Gaga Opens MTV Video Music Awards with ‘Applause’ [VIDEO]

On August 25th, 2013, Lady Gaga will open the VMA’s with her new hit titled ‘Applause’ at 9 p.m. on MTV. Check out Gaga’s new video for the single right here!
#APPLAUSE GIF PARTY! http://t.co/stShizUfW0 Check em out if your head hasn’t already exploded by watching the vid. @ladygaga #APPLAUSEonVEVO
— VEVO (@VEVO) August 19, 2013
According to The Hollywood Reporter:
Lady Gaga opens a VMAs show that will include performances by Justin Timberlake, Kanye West, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, Miley Cyrus and Robin Thicke.
Get ready for #APPLAUSEVID819 IN 1.5 HRS! Tune in to @gma soon for my arrival i love you monsters! #BotticelliBabe pic.twitter.com/1FLjnWoZsX
— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 19, 2013
Lady Gaga will be opening the MTV Video Music Awards (VMA's) 2013 on August 25th with her single 'Applause'. Check out the sexy and strange video here.