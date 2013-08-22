Rapper 2 Chainz Arrested After Bus Standoff: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

TMZ is reporting that a tour bus associated with Lil Wayne’s summer tour was pulled over by police just outside of Oklahoma City and those inside refused to co-operate with police. The tour bus belongs to the rapper 2 Chainz who is touring with Wayne.

TMZ reports that 2 Chainz was arrested after the bus was searched.

Here’s what you need to know…

1. The Driver is Suspected of Being High

The bus was pulled over at midnight just outside of Oklahoma City. CBS Oklahoma reports that it was for a routine traffic stop. During the stop police believed the driver was high and demanded to enter the vehicle.

2. Lil Wayne Wasn’t There

Lil Wayne and T.I. left the city on private jets and were not on board the bus. 2 Chainz was on board the bus and was arrested along with others. He is being charged with “interfering with the police process.”

3. The Driver Wanted a Warrant

The driver of the bus demanded a search warrant from the cops and locked the doors. Cops eventually got a warrant and arrested several people on board.

4. Police Towed the Bus

The bus was towed to a training facility with the passengers on board. Those on the bus were forced to wait until cops got the warrant from a judge.

5. Wayne’s Tour is in its Final Stages

Wayne rocked the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City last night as part of his America’s Most Wanted Music Festival which kicked off in Alabama on July 9. The rapper has been dogged with rumors about his health all through 2013 after an alleged bout of seizures. The tour is due to wrap up on September 1 in Irvine, California. The remaining tour dates are:

8/23 Denver, Colorado – Fiddler’s Green

8/24 Albuquerque, New Mexico – Isleta Amphitheater

8/25 Phoenix, Arizona – Desert Sky Pavilion

8/27 San Diego, California – Sleep Train

8/28 Sacramento, California – Sleep Train

8/30 Oakland, California – Sleep Train

8/31 Las Vegas, Nevada – MGM Grand Arena

9/1 Irvine, California – Verizon Wireless Amphitheater