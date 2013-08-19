Lindsay Lohan’s Interview With Oprah Winfrey: Top 10 Quotes From Lindsay [VIDEO]

Watch our queen @lindsaylohan on OPRAH this sunday at 9/8c on OWN #LindsayOnOprah pic.twitter.com/OPutODwlPb — Lindsay Lohan PH (@LindsayLohanPH) August 13, 2013

Lindsay Lohan sat down with Oprah Winfrey in an interview to discuss her road to recovery, legal issues, and demons from the past. Have a look at the top 10 quotes Lindsay said during her big interview.

1. Lindsay Opens Up About Her Cocaine Use

I really haven’t done [cocaine] more than 10 or 15 times. I’ve done it like 10 or 15 times. No, it never felt good the next day. It was a party thing. I snorted it. I never injected anything other than get B12 shots. It went hand in hand with drinking.

2. Dina and Michael Are Off the Hook

.@oprah Even after it all, I love my mom and dad. — Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) August 19, 2013

I hate what a bad rap people give my parents, because they’re just parents, really, at the end of the day.

3. She Wanted to Go to Jail

I somewhere inside knew and kind of wanted to … go to jail.

4. Lindsay Waited Too Long to Face Reality

I grew up in a very chaotic home. Unfortunately I waited too long to face it, I think, so it was a comfortable chaos for me.

5. Lindsay Learned How to Stay Grounded

All I can do is live in each moment. I don’t have control over tomorrow. I think just learning how to ground myself. I don’t need to go to outside things or outsider places or substances to feel anything. It’s all here.

6. The Guilt and Shame of it All Was Overwhelming

Just seeing my mom and sister’s face in that courtroom and my dad was just heartbreaking. It was horrible. I just remember this rush of heat coming over me and just not knowing what to expect … I don’t think the embarrassment was as prominent as the shame and the guilt.

7. Court Was a Circus

It’s always such a circus when I go to court. It’s just so humiliating. It’s just yet another situation where it just draws the focus back to me being the celebrity that’s troubled. … And I think I just hit a wall. I’m just tired.

8. Nothing Will Stand in Lohan’s Way

As long as I stay honest with myself and do the work I’m willing to do then there’s nothing that can stand in my way of that. I’m my own worst enemy.

9. She Wasted Her Money and Wouldn’t Listen

I wasted so much money … I wasn’t really being guided. … And I didn’t listen to my family when they would say, ‘Come move back to New York.’

10. Lindsay Is Ready to Prove Herself

To get the things that’s made me the happiest in my whole life back, which is just work really hard and stay focused and prove myself in the way that I did before in the past and lost. I have to regain the trust of people in my career that has their doubts.

Check out the video below, which features clips from the interview compliments of Today Entertainment.