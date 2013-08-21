Perrie Edwards, One Direction’s Zayn Malik Engaged: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

A One Direction band member is officially off the market. It’s been confirmed that Zayn Malik and girlfriend Perrie Edwards are engaged. Check out the 5 Fast Facts on the engagement, the couple’s relationship, and hot blonde Edwards.

1. Edwards Sported Some Engagement Bling on the Red Carpet Yesterday

Yesterday was the big movie premiere for One Direction’s film This Is Us. Zayn Malik worked the red carpet with girlfriend Perrie Edwards, who happened to have a giant engagement ring on her finger.

2. It Was Perrie’s Mom Who Let the Cat Out of the Bag

Mommy Debbie Edwards just couldn’t keep quiet … but what mother could? She gushed about her daughter’s engaged in the above audio video, saying the couple got engaged this past Sunday. And, traditional Malik even asked for Perrie’s parents’ approval before popping the question. Debbie gabs:

It’s wonderful because Zayn is absolutely gorgeous. Perrie loves him to pieces and it’s perfect. They get on so well together and understand each other. It’s just fabulous.

Right, My sister and Zayn ARE Engaged! It’s true! You seen the ring on the finger and all that Jazz! CONGRATS!!! — Jonnie Edwards (@jonnieedwards) August 21, 2013

3. Perrie Edwards Has Her Own Fandom

For those of you who don’t know, Perrie Edwards is a member of her own band titled Little Mix.

This girl band is quite popular as well with gigs all over the world and over 2 million Facebook followers plus almost 4 million Twitter followers.

4. Zayn Malik Has Been Dating Edwards a Long Time

The two lovebirds have been together for quite a while, so even though they’re very young with Zayn 20 and Perrie only 19, friends and family are very supportive.

5. Fans Have Started a “Zerrie” Trend

There was Bennifer, Brangelina, so why not have a Zerrie?

ZAYN AND PERRIE ARE ENGAGED! ! ZAYN PROPOSED PERRIE ON AUGUST 18! WOPWOP!!! #Zerrie #CongratsZaynAndPerrie — TWERKitHARRY_1DLover (@611aibhieee) August 21, 2013

