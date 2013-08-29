PHOTOS: Kylie Jenner’s First Car Crash

Kylie Jenner hasn’t even been on the road for 3 weeks as she’s just turned 16 on August 10th, but she can already cross a car crash off her bucket list. Hey, it happens. Kylie was driving her new $125k Mercedes SUV in Calabasas yesterday around 5pm when she hit the back of a Toyota, acccording to TMZ. To make matters worse, the Toyota consequently slammed into the back of the Volkswagen SUV that was ahead of it. The Toyota had a lot of damage while the Volkswagen just had bumper damage.
Oh no! @KylieJenner has had a car crash already! pic.twitter.com/RKxDOfO29E
— Shannon Kato (@MissBigDreamss) August 29, 2013
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
A witness says that Kylie Jenner handled the situation very well, that she immediately got out of the car to make sure everyone was okay and to apologize for the accident.
Not looking so good! pic.twitter.com/8bhsTtalKl
— Shannon Kato (@MissBigDreamss) August 29, 2013