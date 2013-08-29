PHOTOS: Kylie Jenner’s First Car Crash

PHOTOS: Kylie Jenner’s First Car Crash

Kylie Jenner hasn’t even been on the road for 3 weeks as she’s just turned 16 on August 10th, but she can already cross a car crash off her bucket list. Hey, it happens. Kylie was driving her new $125k Mercedes SUV in Calabasas yesterday around 5pm when she hit the back of a Toyota, acccording to TMZ. To make matters worse, the Toyota consequently slammed into the back of the Volkswagen SUV that was ahead of it. The Toyota had a lot of damage while the Volkswagen just had bumper damage.

A witness says that Kylie Jenner handled the situation very well, that she immediately got out of the car to make sure everyone was okay and to apologize for the accident.

