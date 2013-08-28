Valerie Harper Signs on to ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Despite Terminal Brain Cancer

Valerie Harper Signs on to ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Despite Terminal Brain Cancer

  • Published
  • Updated
Valerie Harper Terminal Brain Cancer, Valerie Harper 3 Months to Live, Valerie Harper Three Months to Live, Valerie Harper Dancing With The Stars, Valerie Harper DWTS, Valerie Harper Rhoda Mary Tyler Moore Show DWTS, Valerie Harper Tristan, Valerie Harper Partner Tristan Dancing With the Stars

(Getty)

Valerie Harper is a true inspiration. Having met her myself, I can honestly say that Harper is a woman to look up to, to treasure, and to root for. With that said, on the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars, you will have the chance to do all three. Valerie Harper will be paired with dancer Tristan and she’s signed up for the show despite going through a very difficult time. Back in March 2013, Harper was diagnosed with a terminal brain cancer and given three months to live. Of course, that was not going to slow down the vibrant Harper. It’s almost September now and 74 year-old Harper has put on her dancing shoes, ready to take on the Mirrorball Trophy.

Other celebrity contestants who are set to compete on DWTS this season include Christina Milian, Amber Riley, Leah Remini, Snooki, and Elizabeth Berkley. The rest of the Fall line-up will be announced on September 4, 2013.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Let’s also send out a Happy Belated Birthday to Valerie Harper who celebrated just this past week.

Valerie Harper Terminal Brain Cancer, Valerie Harper 3 Months to Live, Valerie Harper Three Months to Live, Valerie Harper Dancing With The Stars, Valerie Harper DWTS, Valerie Harper Rhoda Mary Tyler Moore Show DWTS, Valerie Harper Tristan, Valerie Harper Partner Tristan Dancing With the Stars

(Photo: Heavy.com Celebrity Editor Lauren Weigle with Valerie Harper)

And, sending out some personal love to the amazing Harper!

If you feel inspired by Valerie Harper, share it!

Share Tweet Share Email

Read More From Heavy

DWTS Kym Johnson Interview: Top 10 Facts You Need to Know

Read More From Heavy

DWTS Gleb Savchenko Interview: Top 10 Facts You Need to Know
Read More
, , , , , , , , , ,

No Comments

Discuss on Facebook