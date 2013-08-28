Valerie Harper Signs on to ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Despite Terminal Brain Cancer

Valerie Harper is a true inspiration. Having met her myself, I can honestly say that Harper is a woman to look up to, to treasure, and to root for. With that said, on the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars, you will have the chance to do all three. Valerie Harper will be paired with dancer Tristan and she’s signed up for the show despite going through a very difficult time. Back in March 2013, Harper was diagnosed with a terminal brain cancer and given three months to live. Of course, that was not going to slow down the vibrant Harper. It’s almost September now and 74 year-old Harper has put on her dancing shoes, ready to take on the Mirrorball Trophy.

Other celebrity contestants who are set to compete on DWTS this season include Christina Milian, Amber Riley, Leah Remini, Snooki, and Elizabeth Berkley. The rest of the Fall line-up will be announced on September 4, 2013.

Who’s going to be on the next season of #DWTS? The full cast will be announced on @GMA 9/4! Tweet us your theories! http://t.co/PLcGMXbMoW — Official DWTS (@DancingABC) August 16, 2013

Let’s also send out a Happy Belated Birthday to Valerie Harper who celebrated just this past week.

And, sending out some personal love to the amazing Harper!