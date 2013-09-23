WATCH: Hilarious Literal Parody of Miley Cyrus’ Wrecking Ball

TheEdgeNZ, a radio station out of New Zealand, has released this hilarious Wrecking Ball parody. This style of video is known as a “literal version,” and the basic idea is that whatever the words are saying, be them lyrics or spoken, they’re changed to reflect all of the images seen in the video. Here’s an example of one about the Hunger Games: Catching Fire trailer. In any case, this video is a spot-on send up of Miley’s controversial video and is very well done to boot. Check it out.