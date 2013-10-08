EXCLUSIVE: New ‘Bad Grandpa’ Movie Stills Show Johnny Knoxville’s Insane Makeup

  • Published
  • Updated
bad grandpa movie stills, bad grandpa movie, bad grandpa

Johnny Knoxville in age-defying make-up as the titular Bad Grandpa.

Johnny Knoxville‘s latest foray into “jackassing” America comes out Friday, October 25.

In Bad Grandpa, Knoxville plays 86-year-old Irving Zisman, who is taking his grandson Billy (Jackson Nicoll) on a road trip across the United States to live with his father after his mother is incarcerated. In true Jackass fashion, the movie is peppered with hidden camera pranks and stunts.

Check out these hilarious stills taken from the film to get ready for Bad Grandpa!

bad grandpa movie stills, bad grandpa movie, bad grandpa

 

bad grandpa movie stills, bad grandpa movie, bad grandpa

Bad Grandpa is released in Australia “only at the movies” on November 14.

