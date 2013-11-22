WATCH: ‘Girls’ Gets a Season 3 Trailer With Ass Grinding on a Gravestone

After months of teasers and teasers for teasers, show runner Lena Dunham has finally released the trailer for HBO’s Girls season 3.

The trailer finds us right where season 2 left off, Hannah and Adam are once again a stable yet dysfunctional couple, Marnie is a lost and desperate sad-sack, and Shoshanna is still playing around with her newly discovered sexuality. There is absolutely no way this season could end in disaster.

Enjoy the trailer, and we’ll see you all on the double episode season 3 premier January 12 at 10 p.m. on HBO.