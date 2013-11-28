Shayna Terese Taylor: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Shayna Terese Taylor is the new girl on Ryan Seacrest’s “to do” list. Well, that’s what the buzz is … Check out the 5 Fast Facts on Taylor and her ties to Seacrest.

1. The Two Were Just Spotted on Vacation Together

According to Radar Online:

The American Idol host and his blonde beauty stopped in at La Huella restaurant in the beach village of José Ignacio, Uruguay, on November 24.

Apparently, a witness notes a great deal of affection between Seacrest and Taylor on their trip stating:

They were obviously together, and the girl was clearly into Ryan … She was all over him, holding his back and his hand while he talked to the others. And he seemed to be loving the PDA.

2. Seacrest and Taylor Were First Reported Together in Mid-June

Over the summer, Radar Online had reported that Seacrest was seen with Shayna Terese Taylor. The site reported that Seacrest, 38, and Taylor, 38, had a love connection when they were spotted partying together at XIV Summer Sessions in Los Angeles.

3. She Has Already Begun to Hide from the Public

Since the news broke today about Taylor and Seacrest, Taylor has altered her Twitter account. It actually had a lot of tweets and photos of Taylor, but she took down almost everything today. Isn’t that interesting?

Her Facebook, Instagram, and Pinterest seem to still be intact.

4. Taylor’s a Serious Fitness Trainer

Her Tumblr account is pretty much dedicated to her fitness career. Taylor had so many posts of breakfast foods, morning meals she’s made, and the importance of starting your day off by eating healthy.

Check out all the healthy recipes she posts on Pinterest.

5. Shayna Works at the Slide Bar Cafe

Daily Entertainment News reports: