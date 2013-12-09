Sarah Palin to Host ‘Amazing America’ on the Sportsman Channel

Former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin will host a new outdoorsy TV show dubbed Amazing America, the Sportsman Channel announced today. The weekly reality program debuts in April.

“I’m excited to help shine a light on all the great American sportsmen and women in the country who live the outdoors lifestyle,” Palin said in a press release.

“Governor Palin is one of America’s most popular leaders, whose powerful love of country and passion for the great outdoors is inspiring to millions and millions of people,” Sportsman Channel CEO Gavin Harvey said. “As a sportswoman, humanitarian, and patriot who has visited every corner of the USA, there is no one more qualified to host Amazing America than Sarah Palin.”

The channel, which reaches 32 million U.S. households, is going with this tagline for Palin’s program: “A grizzly is unpredictable, and we’ve got the mother of them all.”

Palin will join fellow American Ted Nugent, another gun-loving conservative star for the Sportman Channel, who chronicles his exploits doing things like shooting pigs from a helicopter: