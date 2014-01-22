Batista Returns to WWE: The Top 10 Dream Matches We Want to See

“The Animal” Batista recently stormed back into the WWE and made his intentions known – he’s here to get his hands on the coveted WWE World Heavyweight Championship. To be quite honest with you all, we’ve seen Batista face off with Randy Orton countless times. We’re not very excited to see these two former Evolution members face off for the umpteenth time. We’d love to Batista head into battle with some fresh faces who he’s never faced before.

These are the top 10 dream matches we want to Batista compete in while he’s back with the WWE.

10. Mason Ryan

Wrestling fans have heard the hilarious comparisons between Batista and his most-known clone Mason Ryan. They’ve also seen all the memes floating around, too. You know what? We actually want to see Batista actually get into a “Battle of the Lookalike Animals” with Mason Ryan. Mason’s been down in NXT and he seems to be improving a bit, so he may come back to the WWE’s main stage with an improved moveset and even more physical attributes. A rejuvenated Mason Ryan vs. a returning Batista would make for an interesting encounter, we’d say.

9. Tensai

Tensai went from an intimidating Japanese-American transplant to a fun-loving, dancing buffoon pretty quickly. The man has had one too many character changes during his overall wrestling career. We still love the big guy, since he’s still quite capable of putting on a good match against smaller opponents or wrestlers of equal size/stature. Batista needs a good test to start out with if he’s looking to dominate the WWE once again. A fired-up, more serious Tensai could make for a great encounter with Batista. Tensai just needs to ditch the dancing and get back to doling out some Baldo Bomb’s if he wants to have a chance against “The Animal.”

8. Jack Swagger

WE THE PEOPLE…would love to see Jack Swagger test his amateur wrestling acumen against Batista. Swagger’s been tagging with Antonio Cesaro lately, but Swagger could improve his standing in the WWE a bit if he provided a good showing with ‘Tista. Both men have access to powerbomb finishers, but Swagger has a few more lethal suplexes and submissions holds in his arsenal. It would be interesting to see if Batista could fend the grappling mechanics mastery that Swagger holds.

7. Ryback

Ryback in undeniably crazy. But is he crazy enough to challenge Batista? OF COURSE! Ryback is the quintessential “big, unstoppable brute who’s a little mental” wrestler we get every few years. His moveset is all power and plenty of destruction. Sounds like the perfect type of moveset that could match Batista’s. These behemoths know how clothesline grown men out of their boots, but how would each one fare in a clothesline contest against the other? We’d love to see this match play out.

6. Luke Harper

Sooner or later, Batista’s going to come across the weird hillbilly trifecta known as The Wyatt Family. The one member who we think could give Batista a run for his money is Luke Harper. Luke’s big boot, discus clothesline and sitdown powerbomb in the stuff of legend. Plus, the big man has some hidden cruiserweight abilities that Brodie Lee fans know he’s capable of pulling out at a moment’s notice. Batista is powerful enough to lift this cult follower up for a Batista Bomb, but we’re sure Luke won’t make this an easy match to win.

5. Antonio Cesaro

Antonio’s feats of strength are amazing to watch. He pulled off his giant swing on pretty hefty individuals, such as Brodus Clay and The Great Khali. His match ending European Uppercuts and his slew of other debilitating moves are hard to get up from. Antonio needs to test his major strength against Batista, we say. Batista would have a lot to be wary of, since Antonio is capable of surprising the big men he’s lifted before. We know this fantasy match would be quite a treat to see go down.

4. Sheamus

How come this match never went down when both men were on the active WWE roster way back when? Sure, they tagged together and all that. But we’re more interested in seeing “The Celtic Warrior” and “The Animal” butt heads in the ring. Sheamus has surprised fans plenty of times with his skills in the ring against opponents such as Daniel Bryan and Dolph Ziggler. It’s time for him to trow his entire moveset and the kitchen sink against Batista in a drag-out- big man brawl. Sheamus vs. Batista is a sleeper hit match in the making.

3. Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is the breakout powerhouse member of The Shield. He’s been tearing the competition apart with vicious Spears, Superman Punches and even more deadly moves. But can he pull off all those destructive maneuvers against a man that’s just as big as him? Batista also pulls off a pretty lethal Spear, too. And his Powerslam’s and Spinebuster’s may surprise Roman Reigns and finally end his reign of terror. Man, the thought of these two beasts going at it is really exciting.

2. Brock Lesnar

Paul Heyman needs to sign his man beast up for a Wrestlemania contest against Batista. These two men have always been around each other while the other has been on a different WWE brand. Now we have MMA Lesnar and a returning Batista, so the possibilities for these two men in a match are endless. Lesnar has had some great matches with John Cena and CM Punk, so we know he could have an awesome match against Batista. This just can’t be a normal match, it has to a No Holds Barred contest. It’s only right that this fantasy match up goes down in the most violent way possible.

1. The Rock

We’d like to christen this fantasy match up as “The Hollywood Throwdown.” Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock came back wit ha much more bulked up physique. Batista’s done the Hollywood thing and so has Rocky. We think it would pretty cool to see both men enter the ring and pull off a clash of the movie stars. Either man could end the match with their respective Spinebuster or their lethal finishers. The Rock has some more agility behind him, but Batista’s power could put an end to all that speed Rocky’s famous for. This one could be eclipse Cena vs. Rocky if it’s done right.