EXCLUSIVE: Interview With ‘Neighbors’ Stars Dave Franco, Christopher Mintz-Plasse & Jerrod Carmichael

Neighbors is a new comedy film about a young married couple, played by Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne, who are suffering from arrested development and are forced to live next to a fraternity house after the birth of their newborn daughter. Seth Rogen gets fed up with the fraternity, whose leader is played by Zac Efron. After attempts to ask their neighbors to “keep it down,” the couple soon find themselves at war with the fraternity.

Neighbors is written by Andrew J. Cohen and Brendan O’Brien and is directed by Nicholas Stoller (Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Get Him to the Greek). In addition to Seth Rogen, Zac Efron and Rose Byrne, the film co-stars Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Dave Franco, Ike Barinholtz and Jerrod Carmichael.

During the filming of Neighbors in L.A., Heavy.com had the opportunity to have a chat with stars Dave Franco, Christopher Mintz-Plasse and Jerrod Carmichael about the new comedy.

Here are the highlights.

HEAVY: Can you start by just telling us about your character?

Christopher Mintz-Plasse: Yeah. I play — I play Scoonie in Neighbors. He has a very large penis, like 14 inches.

Jerrod Carmichael: Well lead with the personality.

Christopher Mintz-Plasse: I have to. I don’t know what you guys are talking about.

Jerrod Carmichael: Oh, wow. All right.

Christopher Mintz-Plasse: Be my guest. He’s the most 3-dimensional character.

Jerrod Carmichael: Yeah. I am — I’m Garf. I believe that it is not the size of the boat. It is the–I’m a–I’m a frat brother, fraternity brother and, you know, I get to have fun and react to all the insanity that I’m sure you’ve seen.

Dave Franco: Garf does the hardest drugs in the movie.

Jerrod Carmichael: I do a lot of hard drugs.

Dave Franco: He does — he takes —.

Jerrod Carmichael: I tried to leave that out, but I don’t like to talk about that as much.

Dave Franco: Horse tranquilizers.

Jerrod Carmichael: Horse tranquilizers on the reg.

Dave Franco: Yeah.

Jerrod Carmichael: So, yeah. It’s a lot of drugs. A lot. I’m really enjoying college. I don’t know what these guys are doing, but I’m actually enjoying it.