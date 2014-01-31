WATCH: ’3 Days to Kill’ Super Bowl 2014 Trailer

This final mission will be jam packed with high speed chases, shootouts and a pretty pissed off Kevin Costner.

Here’s the official movie trailer for 3 Days to Kill that will air during the 2014 Super Bowl. Every year, viewers of 2014’s biggest American football game are lambasted by big ad’s and movie trailers. Some of the biggest summer blockbusters for the coming year get brand new trailers that showcase the most exciting scenes and inner plot workings.

There’s going to be super heroes, robots, fast cars and whatever else you can think of when it comes to the most over-the-top action films. Super Bowl night is always a great time to watch some fresh, new movie trailers!