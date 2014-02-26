Katy Perry & John Mayer Break Up: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Sad news, folks. One of our favorite couples has reportedly broken up. The news has spread that Katy Perry and John Mayer have called it quits. Read on for the facts on their split.

1. It Was Perry Who Allegedly Pulled The Plug

Apparently, it was Katy Perry who ended things with John Mayer, according to E! News. Have a short look back at the couple in their first public interview in the above video.

2. This News Is Strange Since Engagement Rumors Have Been Running Rampid

But we thought Katy Perry and John Mayer were "getting married"?http://t.co/72z6VxzpHA — Glamour Magazine UK (@GlamourMagUK) February 26, 2014

Lately, the media has been speculating a lot on the couple’s relationship, but it wasn’t over a possible break up. Rumors of an engagement have been running wild, so the break up news comes as somewhat of a shock. The NY Daily News reports:

On the heels of Perry, 29, wearing a huge diamond ring last week, fueling rumors that an “inevitable” proposal from Mayer, 36, had already happened, the “Dark Horse” singer has been traveling solo for the past few days.

3. Each of the Stars Has Been Flying Solo for Days

Katy Perry and John Mayer Split: Couple Break Up as Katy Throws John To the Curb Again – http://t.co/16Bh6SoQXb pic.twitter.com/Ejcpv1RGcc — RedneckRealityCheck (@RedneckReality) February 26, 2014

According to E! News, not much is known about the reason for the split, but each star has been alone the past few days:

No other details about what prompted the “Dark Horse” singer’s decision were forthcoming, but Mayer was noticeably absent from Perry’s side on her recent trip to London and Milan. She returned home to Los Angeles on Friday.

Just this past week, Katy Perry was filmed at Miley Cyrus’ concert, where she gave Miss Miley a big smooch during the show.

4. This Isn’t The First Time the Couple Has Broken Up

What do you think about Katy Perry Split Up with John Mayer ? pic.twitter.com/aD3Di5yUNs — Sugi Cloud (@Sugi_Cloud) February 26, 2014

Towards the beginning of the couple’s relationship, things were rocky and their courtship ended prior to rekindling the flame. The NY Daily News writes that:

Mayer and Perry have been on-and-off since the summer of 2012 —but had been going steady since March of last year.

5. John Mayer Supposedly Helped Perry Get Over Ex-Husband Russell Brand

photos of russell brand and katy perry together melt my heart pic.twitter.com/aqJPrvBSPP — beth (@let1tdie) November 20, 2013

So many fans and friends thought the couple were perfect for each other, but the NY Daily News reports that John Mayer helped Perry get over her ex-husband Russell Brand. Hopefully, John Mayer wasn’t just a rebound.