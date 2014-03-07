LISTEN: Big Boi, Common & Others Make Game of Thrones Mix Tape

Some of the world’s most popular rappers are not immune to the Game of Thrones craze sweeping the world. In light of the upcoming fourth season, HBO, Big Boi, Common, Daddy Yankee, Kilo Kish, and others put out a new Game of Thrones mix tape entitle “Catch the Throne.”

The songs feature audio clips from the show, as well as lyrics about the show, dragons, magic, and good ole’ fashion sword fighting. Listen to the tape below:

