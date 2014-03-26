One Direction to Release ‘That Moment’ Fragrance Video

In 1 Week, the 1D boys will be releasing a commercial for “That Moment.” It’s been a while since we’ve had some fresh 1D videos, so fans are ecstatic at the news. For those of you who don’t know, “That Moment” is the second fragrance the boys are releasing, following the release of their scent “Our Moment.”

MTV spoke with Harry Styles about the new fragrance and he dished a bit about it’s aroma:

The new fragrance, Harry tell us, will take some of the old notes like “pink grapefruit and jasmine” and mix them with “green apple and violet.”

