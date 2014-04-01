House of Cards Season 3 Script: Beau Willimon’s April Fools’ Prank

One of the best April Fools’ Day pranks this year comes from House of Cards writer Beau Willimon. Coming off of an immensely popular season 2 of the Netflix show, Willimon teased fans today with what he said was the first scene of season 3.

Frank Underwood is giving a July 4 speech when aliens invade the Earth, and House of Cards quickly turns into the 1996 cult classic Independence Day.

You can read the full page from the tweet below:

