House of Cards Season 3 Script: Beau Willimon’s April Fools’ Prank

One of the best April Fools’ Day pranks this year comes from House of Cards writer Beau Willimon. Coming off of an immensely popular season 2 of the Netflix show, Willimon teased fans today with what he said was the first scene of season 3.

Frank Underwood is giving a July 4 speech when aliens invade the Earth, and House of Cards quickly turns into the 1996 cult classic Independence Day.

You can read the full page from the tweet below:

A sneak peak of the first scene of Season 3 of @HouseofCards –> pic.twitter.com/DuzAGyNmFQ — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) April 1, 2014

