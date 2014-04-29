John Boyega, ‘Star Wars’ Cast Member: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

John Boyega, the young 22-year-old actor is about to become the face of the new Star Wars, Star Wars VII. Here is what you need to know about the British actor who was revealed today to be apart of the new J.J. Abrams project:

1. He Will Play the Main Character

In mid-March 2014, Variety wrote that Boyega was a front-runner, along with Jesse Plemons and Ed Speleers, for the young main character of the new Star Wars film. Although the specifics of the roles are as of yet undisclosed, many believe he will play a young Jedi apprentice.

Above you can watch Harrison Ford refuse to answer any questions about Star Wars.

2. He Is Best Known for ‘Attack the Block’

Boyega is best known for the cult monster movie Attack the Block about a teenage street gang in South London forced to defend themselves from an alien invasion. Above you can hear an interview with Boyega from February where he talks about his career, and his ambitions of being in Star Wars.

3. He Will Be in the Upcoming Season of ’24’

Boyega will appear in 4 episodes of the upcoming season of 24, entitled 24: Live Another Day. This season will premiere on Monday, May 5.

4. He Was Born in South London

Boyega was born in South London and began taking an interest in acting from a very early age. By the time he had his first big movie role in Attack the Block, Boyage was given major parts in theatrical productions at prestigious theaters like the National Theatre and the Tricycle Theatre.

5. He Joins Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, Oscar Isaac & the Original Cast

Boyega will join Star Wars original actors Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, and Harrison Ford, as well as a new generation of both popular and virtually-unknown actors. Also cast in the Star Wars VII is Adam Driver from HBO’s Girls, Oscar Isaac from Inside Lleywn Davis, Domhnall Gleeson, and Andy Serkis, best known for playing Gollum in the Lord of the Rings trilogies.