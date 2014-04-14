‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2′: Top 10 Facts You Need to Know

We’re all living in the age of the superhero comic book movie takeover. Marvel currently stands at the forefront of this movie movement, thanks to its massive success with films such as Iron Man, Captain America: The First Avenger and the massive superhero team-up movie that was The Avengers.

Marvel’s web-slinging superhero Spider-Man received a reboot in the form of 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man, a great film that wiped the slate clean and managed to freshen up Spidey’s movie theater image after the abysmal Spider-Man 3. As the hype and anticipation builds for Spider-Man’s 2nd “amazing” battle on the big screen, tons of details have slipped out regarding the film and the future of the franchise.

Here’s everything you need to know about Columbia Pictures and Marvel Entertainment’s May 2, 2014 superhero cinema blockbuster The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

1. Spider-Man Now Has to Contend With Three Separate Baddies

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 brings back Andrew Garfield’s rendition of the hero in a new conflict that involves more than one super villain. Peter Parker now has to deal with his normal life as a New York high school kid and his superhero duties as Spider-Man. One other major factor in Parker’s life is his love interest, Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone).

This sequel’s main plot revolves around Peter Parker and his interest in the past exploits of his father. After receiving the information he craves about his father from his friend Harry Osborn, Peter Parker discovers that the main source of his threats (Electro/Jamie Foxx, Green Goblin/Dane DeHann and Paul Giamatti/The Rhino) all come from one source – OsCorp.

2. Marc Webb is Handling the Film’s Directing Duties

Longtime American film director Marc Webb not only directed the 2012 Spider-Man reboot, he’s the man who was given the reigns to direct the movie’s sequel. Marc’s feature film directorial debut arrived in the 2009 comedy-drama (500) Days of Summer. Marc Wee has already been tapped to direct the upcoming Amazing Spider-Man 3, which is slated for a 2016 release.

3. The Film’s Screenplay Was Rewritten

Originally, Columbia Pictures tapped American screenwriter James Vanderbilt to compose the screenplay for The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Once the screenplay was finalized, Columbia Pictures handed over the rewriting duties over to two other notable American film writers – Alex Kurtzman and Roberto Orci

Kurtzman’s future film writing credits will be credited towards The Amazing Spider-Man 3 and its spinoff film Venom. Roberto Orci will be co-writing The Amazing Spider-Man 3 alongside Kurtzman.

4. The Character of Mary Jane Watson Was Cut From the Film

On October 20, 2012, news of Shailene Woodley being offered the role of Mary Jane Watson was announced in conjunction with future castings for The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Woodley accepted the role and was confirmed as a star in the film on March 14, 2013. However, on June 19, 2013, the news of Mary Jane’s scenes being deleted from the final cut of the film started to make the rounds across the internet.

Director Marc Webb was quoted as telling The Hollywood Reporter that Mary Jane’s filmed scenes were cut due to “a creative decision to streamline the story and focus on Peter and Gwen and their relationship.”

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Shailene Woodley confirmed the sad news about her exclusion from The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (it sounds like Mary Jane Watson will appear in The Amazing Spider-Man 3):

Of course I’m bummed. But I am a firm believer in everything happening for a specific reason…Based on the proposed plot, I completely understand the need for holding off on introducing [Mary Jane] until the next film.

5. Felicia Hardy aka “Black Cat” Will Make An Appearance

English move actress Felicity Rose Hadley Jones previously confirmed her role in the film – Felicia Hardy aka Black Cat. In The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Felicia Hardy will make her on-screen appearance only while her Black Cat alter-ego will be saved for a future appearance in the movie series.

6. Spider-Man’s 2012 Outfit Was Altered for This Sequel

The original Spider-Man costume seen in the 2012 reboot received a few changes for The Amazing Spider-Man 2 – the eyes portion of the mask now includes lens, which makes the eyes appear much larger. Spidey’s web shooters were also given modifications for the final cuts of the film.

7. Emma Stone Will Appear in the Next Two Amazing Spider-Man Movies

It’s safe to say that Peter Parker’s love interest will play a major role through the movie series’ storylines for the long haul. Emma Stone (Gwen Stacy) has signed on to star in the 3rd and 4th Amazing Spider-Man films.

8. Hans Zimmer and Pharrell Williams Will Compose the Film’s Score; Kendrick Lamar and Alicia Keys are Featured on the Title Track

German film composer and music producer Hans Florian Zimmer and American musical producer/artist Pharrell Williams will produce the musical score for the film. Several other musical producers/songwriter have also been tapped to co-produce the movies music as well – Johnny Marr, Michael Einziger and David A. Stewart.

The first official song slated for the film’s soundtrack features Kendrick Lamar and Alicia Keys on a track titled “It’s On Again,” which can be heard above.

Pharrell Williams’ song “Here” is the 2nd song released on behalf of the film thus far (that tune can be heard below:

9. Venom and Carnage Have Both Been Hinted at in Teasers for the Film

In a clever piece of viral marketing, a Tumblr page that’s designed as The Daily Bugle alluded to two major Spider-Man villains who may appear in future installments of the series – Venom and Carnage. The Tumblr post features a picture of Killer Kasady’s (Carnage) handcuffed hands above a news story written by Eddie Brock (Venom).

10. A Wealth of Sequel and Spinoff Films Have Been Announced for the Future of The Amazing Spider-Man Movie Franchise

It has already been announced by Sony that several sequels and spinoff movies will head to theaters as soon as The Amazing Spider-Man 2 comes to a close:

– The Amazing Spider-Man 3 (June 10, 2016)

– The Amazing Spider-Man 4 (May 4, 2018)

– Venom

– Sinister Six

