5 Seconds of Summer, aka 5SOS, Billboard Music Awards Performers: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

The band 5 Seconds of Summer, most commonly known to their fans as 5SOS, are made up of four guys – Ashton Irwin, Calum Hood, Michael Clifford and Luke Hemmings. Tonight the guys are performing at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards and we’ve got all the info on the group just for you.

1. 5SOS Is Making Their First U.S. Debut at the Billboard Music Awards

Tonight will be the first 5SOS publicized performance in the United States at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards. The band has been promoting their debut non-stop, even taking over the BBMAs’ Twitter page to answer questions from fans today. Have a look at some of the band’s rehearsal and down time, getting ready for the big event. Fans are so excited for the BBMAs performance that the hashtag #5SOSBBMAs has been trending all day.