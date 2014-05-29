‘Game of Thrones’ Season 5: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Can’t get enough Game of Thrones? With Season 4 winding down, viewers will soon suffer through a year-long GoT draught. However, there is a bit of hope. As the production team mobilizes to create Season 5, little snippets and rumors will keep viewers going.

So, here is what we know so far about Game of Thrones Season 5:

1. Some of the Season Will Take Place in Dorne, Filmed in Spain

Game of Thrones has come to rely on familiar filming locations like Northern Ireland, Iceland and Croatia to provide some of the show’s most iconic scenes. But, with the new season comes new locations.

Yahoo reveals that next season Spain will stand in for Dorne, the historic home of House Martell.

2. The Show Has Cast Many More Martells

Oberyn Martell was a fan favorite in Season 4, and now casting leaks reveal that a whole bunch of Martells will appear in the next season.

In these casting rumors are the announcement of three of the “Sand Snakes,” the bastard children of Oberyn Martell, aka The Viper. These three are Obara Sand, Nymeria Sand and Tyene Sand. Prince Doran Martell, Oberyn’s brother, and Trystane Martell, Oberyn’s nephew, will also play key roles in the next season.

3. The Season Will Feature the ‘Faith of the Seven’

An upcoming plot point will involve Cersei and the crown’s increasingly dependent relationship with a religious order known as the “Faith of the Seven.” Casting leaks reveal at least two new principal roles associated with the Faith of the Seven, the High Sparrow and Septa Unella.

4. Season 5 Will Cover Book 4

With the events of Season 3 and Season 4 splitting, almost exactly in half, the events of book 3, A Storm of Swords, those familiar with the George R.R. Martin’s books can expect to see the events of book 4, A Feast for Crows, in the next season.

5. Season 5 Will Likely Begin in Spring 2015

Since the very first season, Game of Thrones has begun its seasons each spring around the first week of April. Season 1 began on April 17, Season 2 on April 1, Season 3 on March 31, and Season 4 on April 6. In 2015, keep your eyes peeled for a release date and trailers for the next season.