WATCH: Sansa & Arya Stark’s Game of Thrones Audition Videos

As we reach the midway point in Game of Thrones season 4, it’s good to look back on where the cast came from. With Sansa, played by Sophie Turner, married, and Arya, played by Maisie Williams, becoming a cold-blooded killer, it might be fun to see how they were before Game of Thrones. Above is the released video of Turner and Williams’ audition videos for the HBO show that would catapult them to stardom.
Isn’t it adorable?
