‘Game of Thrones’ Season 5: Top 10 Spoilers

Game of Thrones Season 4 may be over, but for those who’ve read the books, the events of Season 5 will be no surprise.

If you want to spoil the next season (or possibly two seasons) for yourself, and you’re too busy to read the thousand-page novels, here are the top 10 events that we can expect in Game of Thrones Season 5:

One last warning, this contains massive spoilers:

1. Catelyn Stark’s Body Is Reanimated

After her tragic death at the Red Wedding, Catelyn Stark’s body is reanimated and out for vengeance. Going by the name Stoneheart, she becomes a leader of the mysterious Brotherhood Without Banners, which we were introduced to at the end of Season 3.

There has been much contention over whether Stoneheart will make an appearance. In the books, she makes her first appearance in the epilogue of book 3, leading viewers to believe she would be the cliffhanger ending of Season 4.

Alex Graves, the director of the finale, told Entertainment Weekly:

But to bring back Michelle Fairley, one of the greatest actresses around, to be a zombie for a little while — and just kill people? It is really sort of, what are we doing with that? How does it play into the whole story in a way that we’re really going to like? It just didn’t end up being a part of what was going to happen this season.

However, he did not rule out her appearance for the next season.

2. Arya Goes to Bravos to Become a Faceless Assassin

After crossing out a few people from her kill list, Arya ends Season 4 by using the coin given to her by the faceless assassin Jaqen H’ghar. In Season 5, we’ll see Arya transported by ship to Braavos, where she attempts to become a trained assassin.

Arya will have a hard time giving up her old life, a prerequisite for becoming a faceless assassin, mostly because she will not give up her sword Needle.

3. Jon Becomes Leader of the Night’s Watch

After the devastating attack by Mance Rader and the ultimate defeat of his wildling army, Jon is elected commander of the Night’s Watch under the eye of Stannis Baratheon.

4. Cersei Allows the Faith of the Seven to Bring Back Their Military Order

After the Season 4 revelations that the crown of Westeros is deeply in debt to the Iron Bank of Braavos, Cersei tries something radical. She brings back the Faith of the Seven, a religious order with a militant wing, to bail out the country.

Casting leaks reveal at least two new principal roles associated with the Faith of the Seven, the High Sparrow and Septa Unella.

The return of these religious fanatics causes a problems for Cersei…..

5. Cersei & Margery Are Imprisoned for Adultery

In A Feast For Crows, Cersei becomes more disturbed by Margaery’s control over Tommen, so she has her framed for adultery. Margaery is briefly arrested, until the leader of the Faith of the Seven (the High Sparrow) has the confessor interrogated. He reveals a number of laws, including adultery, that Cersei herself has broken, and the High Sparrow has her imprisoned.

6. The Lannisters Try to Siege Dragonstone

In an attempt to rid Westeros of Stannis Baratheon and his bid for the Iron Throne, and with the added perk of hopefully getting her future husband Loras Tyrell killed, Cersei sends an army to siege the island of Dragonstone, where was Stannis living for the last three seasons before leaving for the wall.

7. Young & Sickly Robin Arryn Gets Very Ill

After his mother was pushed out the moon door, Robin Arryn becomes even more sickly and suffers from fits.

Petyr Baelish, now the temporary Lord of the Vale while little lord Robin grows up, recommends the boy be given a certain drug to help his fits, even though it has sometimes-fatal side effects.

8. Oberyn’s Kids Plot Revenge

After Oberyn’s untimely head-popping death in Season 4, the show will spend a good portion of next season down in Dorne as we see how his family members are dealing with the tragedy.

Casting leaks reveal that many more Martells will appear, including “Sand Snakes,” Oberyn’s large brood of bastard children. Recent revelations show that the Dorne scenes will be filmed in Spain.

9. Breinne Is Almost Hanged by the Brotherhood

This storyline depends partially on whether Lady Stoneheart makes an appearance (see spoiler No. 1 above). In the books, Brienne continues her quest to find Sansa when she and Poderick are kidnapped by the Brotherhood Without Banners. Under their control, she is sentenced to hang by Lady Stoneheart, who believes that Breinne has betrayed her and is working for the Lannisters.

However, just as she is about to drop, she utters a single unknown word and is let free.

10. Samwell Tarly Goes to Braavos to Become a Maester

Meanwhile, up at the wall, the battle with Mance Ryder is over, but the battle with the white walkers is only beginning. Samwell Tarly is sent to Braavos to learn what he can in that land’s libraries about the mysterious killers, and to become the new Maester for the Night’s Watch.