Ice Cube as the Captain on ‘Jump Street’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Besides Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill, Captain Dickson also brings the comedy to the Jump Street franchise.

Ice Cube was cast in the role of the sharp-witted police captain with a penchant for making fun of Schmidt and Jenko.

The Captain is back in 22 Jump Street, and we can expect the insults to fly as he instructs the sometimes clueless duo as they go undercover again, this time to college.

1. He Enters With This Classic Scene

When Schmidt and Jenko first get to Jump Street, they are inside a Korean church, waiting for the Captain to make his entrance.

As soon as he appears, he intimidates all the cops in the room, and gets joy out of pointing out the shortcomings of Hill and Tatum’s characters.

Ice Cube summed up their on-screen relationship by saying:

With my scenes, it was mainly me yelling at them and them with little bitty responses. But for the most part, those dudes were great at delivering this performance where they kind of sit back in the Captain Dickson tsunami.

2. Jonah and Channing Can’t Get Him to Laugh

Although they manage to crack each other up, as evidenced by any outtakes, the duo has yet to get Ice Cube to do the same.

In the interview above with Jimmy Fallon, Hill said, “I don’t know if either of us have ever made Ice Cube laugh.”

So when the boys were on a plane with him and heard him laughing hysterically, they decided to investigate.

“We walked by the computer screen to go to the bathroom and we looked and he was watching Friday,” Hill revealed, laughing.

The 1995 film Friday was actually written by Ice Cube himself.

3. He Plays a Cop, But in Real Life, Sang ‘F**ck Tha Police’

Ice Cube was in the group N.W.A (Niggaz Wit Attitudes), who released the song “F**ck Tha Police” in 1988.

His lyrics include:

Comin straight from the underground

Young nigga got it bad ’cause I’m brown

And not the other color so police think

They have the authority to kill a minority

When asked about the correlation between the song and playing cops, he said he doesn’t compare the two at all:

I think “Fuck tha Police” is reality. It’s a whole different angle. As kids, we play cops and robbers, and I was a cop sometimes. It’s acting. It’s fun. It’s Hollywood. Hollywood has always done a lot of cop movies and shows. It’s just the business I’m in. I don’t really compare the two, in any kind of way.

He continued:



One of them is rap music, protesting police brutality and authority taking advantage of their situation, compared to a movie. One of them is very serious, and one of them is very light. I would hinder myself if I let that stuff stop me. I’m not going to typecast myself.

Hill, however, has said that he specifically wanted Ice Cube for the role of the Captain.

“When Mike Bacall and I were writing the first treatment for the first one, the first thing we wrote on paper was, “We want the guy who wrote “F**ck Tha Police” to play the police captain in our movie,” he told Fallon.

4. He Likes His Costars

The Captain has all his scenes with Schmidt and Jenko, and Ice Cube appreciated the talents of his costars.

In the interview above, which was for 21 Jump Street, he said, “Those dudes are real cool, man. I hope I get a chance to work with them again.”

As far as Hill goes, he said, “You know, Jonah’s a pro and he’s funny and he knows what’s in his wheelhouse.”

He also felt that Channing, who at the time was not known for his comedy, did a great job.

“Channing is funny as hell in this movie. He knows how to play his role,” he said.

5. He Said ’22 Jump Street’ is Crazier

“I think taking the guys to college is definitely an upgrade,” he told Screen Slam.

According to Ice Cube, filming the second Jump Street movie was better than the first.

Referring to the scenes with Hill and Tatum, he said, “I think they have more chemistry this time than last time.”

As far as the craziness factor goes, he told Collider: