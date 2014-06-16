Tywin Lannister Dies: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Here are some hefty spoilers about one of the biggest deaths of Game of Thrones season 4. For those who have not seen the most recent episode of Game of Thrones, let me be the first to tell you the bad news; yes, Tywin Lannister is dead. The golden lion who was probably the most mentally fit person to rule the kingdom, has been killed viciously in a very compromising position.

Here is what you need to know about how it went down:

1. Tyrion Is Freed by Jaime

Jaime, empowered by his sister’s confession to their father that they are lovers, frees his brother from prison. But Tyrion has unfinished business in the city and heads up to confront his father.

2. Tyrion Also Kills Shae

Enraged by finding that Shae and Tywin being lovers, as well as just being enraged by Shae in general, Tyrion kills her on his father’s bed by strangling her by her gold chain.

3. Tywin Is On the Toilet

After killing his ex-lover, Tyrion then takes a crossbow into the bathroom where he finds his father on the toilet.

4. Tyrion Kills His Father With a Crossbow

Tywin, the golden lion, is killed by his own son while he’s on the toilet. This led George R.R. Martin to say in the book that Tyrion finally learns for certain that Lannisters don’t shi*t gold.

5. Tyrion Escapes the City

Varys witnesses the murder and helps Tyrion escape the city on a boat to the free cities. After hearing the bells chime, he decides to leave his life behind, and accompany Tyrion across the narrow sea.