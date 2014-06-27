WATCH: UFC Fight Night San Antonio Weigh-In Livestream

Not only will the UFC hold a Fight Night in Auckland, New Zealand, they’ll also be holding a separate fight card in San Antonio, Texas. UFC Fight Night San Antonio’s weigh-in’s will get the livestream treatment of course, which is why we’re hosting it here. Fight fans around the world can get a look at main event fighters Cub Swanson and Jeremy Stephens as make their weigh-in’s alongside the other fighters on the card. This event’s livestream will start on Friday (June 27, 2014) at 5 p.m. EST/2 p.m. PST.