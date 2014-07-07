San Diego Comic-Con 2014: The Exclusives You Need to Know

San Diego Comic-Con 2014 is coming up real soon.

From July 24, 2014 to July 27, 2014 (Thursday through Sunday), thousands of loyal nerds and geeks will converge upon San Diego and indulge in the greatness of the biggest entertainment convention there is. One of the coolest aspects of each and every Comic-Con is the awesome selection of exclsuive items that can only be obtained there. This includes cool toys, action figures, posters, comic covers and much, much more.

Here’s all the exclusive collectibles that will be available at SDCC 2014! Click on each company’s name to see each collectible they offer. Head to the following LINK to see the official exclusive pages for each company.

2000 AD (Rebellion) – Booth #2806

• 2000 AD San Diego Baseball Caps – $15

• Brian Bolland ‘Judge Death’ T-shirt – $25

• Dredd vs Judge Dredd posters by Henry Flint – $20

• Dredd: Underbelly posters by Jock – $20

• Dredd: Underbelly T-shirt by Jock – $25

• Judge Dredd vs Dredd T-Shirt by Henry Flint – $25

Abrams ComicArts – Booth #1216

• Simpsons Family History SDCC Exclusive – $50

Accutime Watch Corp. – Booth #2913

• Boba Fett Mandalorian Stainless Steel Limited Edition Watch – $150

• Darth Vader Stainless Steel Limited Edition Watch – $200

• Stormtrooper Stainless Steel Limited Edition Watch – $150

Acme Archives Ltd. – Booth #5629

• Bender the Robot Silkscreen Print – $40

• Oola Character Key – $39

AFX – Action Figure Xpress/Icon Heroes – Booth #3345

• Flashpoint Batman and Reverse Flash Paperweight Busts – $50

• Metallic Spider-Woman Bishoujo Statue – $80

• Peavey Eastman and Laird Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Black and White/Glow in the Dark Rockmaster Electric Guitar – $275

• She-Ra Filmation Sword of Protection Letter Opener – $20

• Star Trek TOS Yellow Logo Bookends – $80

Action Lab – Booth #2006

• Nutmeg – $10

• Skyward #8 – $10

• Vamplets Vol. 2/The Nightmare Nursery – $16

Adobe Photoshop – Booth #4145

• Photoshop Comic-Con Exclusive 2014 T-Shirt – Free

Adventures of the 19xx – Booth #2304

• ASSAULT: 19XX Card Set – $25

Alex Ross Art – Booth #2419

• Alex Ross SDCC 2014 Premiere Portfolio – $200

• Amazing Spider-Man Learning to Crawl Limited Print by Alex Ross – $20

• Amazing Spider-Man Limited Print by Alex Ross – $20

• Avengers Classic Limited Print by Alex Ross – $20

• Avengers Limited Print by Alex Ross – $20

• Captain America Limited Print by Alex Ross – $20

• Daredevil Limited Print by Alex Ross – $20

• Fantastic Four Limited Print by Alex Ross – $20

• Incredible Hulk Limited Print by Alex Ross – $20

• Marvel Alex Ross Art Book HC – $30

• Wolverine Limited Print by Alex Ross – $20

• X-Men Limited Print by Alex Ross – $20

American University of Health Sciences – Booth #2206

• The Chosen: #1 San Diego Comic Con International 2014 – $5

• The Pastor: #1 San Diego Comic-Con International 2014 Variant Cover – $5

And…Action! Entertainment – Booth Small Press #P13

• Legend of the Mantamaji: 3 Book Bundle – $38.99

• Legend of the Mantamaji: Book 1 – $14.99

• Legend of the Mantamaji: Book 2 – $14.99

• Legend of the Mantamaji: Book 3 – $14.99

Archie Comics – Booth #2842

• Archie #657 Convention Exclusive Variant Cover – $10

• Mega Man #37 Convention Exclusive Variant Cover – $10

• The Death of Archie Convention Exclusive Variant Cover – $10

Art Instruction Schools – Booth #5567

• Art Kit – $49.99

Aspen Comics – Booth #2320

• All New Soulfire Giuseppe Cafaro SDCC 2014 Exclusive Print – $25

• Damsels in Excess #1 ACE SDCC 2014 – $50

• Damsels in Excess #1 ACE SDCC 2014 Exclusive Print – $25

• Damsels in Excess #1 Jordan Gunderson SDCC 2014 Exclusive Print – $25

• Damsels in Excess # 1 Torque SDCC 2014 Exclusive Print – $25

• Jirni Paolo Pantalena SDCC 2014 Exclusive Print – $25

• Lola XOXO # 3 SDCC 2014 Exclusive Print – $25

• Soulfire Annual Michael Turner SDCC 2014 Exclusive Print – $25

Avatar Press, Inc. – Booth #2701

• Crossed: Badlands #50 Speed Kills Edition – $6

• Extinction Parade: War #1 Face Off Edition – $6

• God is Dead #16 Minotaur Edition – $10

• GRRM Skin Trade Collection SDCC Edition – $15

Awesome Conventions Exclusives – Booth #620

• Angry Birds #1 Awesome Convention Exclusive – $20

• Regular Show Fluxx – $20

• Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 30th Anniversary Special Awesome Exclusive – $25

BAIT – Booth #4949

• Andrew Bell’s Last Knight “Field Dress Edition” – $100

• BAIT x Andrew Bell Last Knight Skate Deck – $45

• BAIT x SpongeBob x MINDstyle Patrick Star Vinyl – $50

• Robots by Kidokyo – BAIT Exclusives – $75

• Wandering Misfits Calliope Vinyl – BAIT Exclusive – $15

Bandai America, Inc – Booth #121

• Godzilla 60th Anniversary Figure in Exclusive Diorama Packaging – $60

• Limited Edition Mighty Morphin POWER RANGERS – Ranger Key Set – $30

• Limited Edition Tokyo Vinyl Mighty Morphin POWER RANGERS Green Ranger – $25

• Mighty Morphin POWER RANGERS Limited Edition Legacy Dragon Dagger – $150

Black Milk Clothing LLC – Booth #2913

• Sith Touchdown Jersey – $100

Blizzard Entertainment – Booth #115

• Cute But Deadly Cloaking Zeratul – $18

• Funko Pop! Vinyl – Primal Kerrigan – $15

• Nether Faerie Dragon Plush – $35

• Whimsyshire Treasure Goblin Plush – $30

Bluefin Distribution – Booth #140

• Danbo Special – $44.99

• Dragon Balls and Radar Set – $44.99

• Godzilla Collection Bundle – $24.99

• HGUC 1/144 Banshee Norn Unicorn Mode Metallic Ver – $39.99

• High Grade 1/144 Build Strike Gundam Full Package Clear Ver – $19.99

• High Grade 1/144 Gundam Astray Gold Frame Amatsu Mina Metallic Clear Ver – $37.99

• Master Grade 1/100 Full Armor Unicorn Gundam Clear Ver – $94.99

• Metamor-Force Black Dino Getter 1 – $144.99

• Real Grade 1/144 Destiny Gundam Heine Westernfluss Colors – $34.99

• Real Grade 1/144 Zeta Gundam Clear Color Ver – $34.99

• SD Sazabi Metallic Ver – $23.99

• Sentinel Toy Synthetic Human Special Ver – $159.99

Bluefin-Tamahasii Nations – Booth #3545

• S.H. Figuarts Armored Black Power Ranger – $44.99

• S.H. Figuarts Vegeta Original Animation Colors – $44.99

BOOM! Studios – Booth #2229

• Adventure Time: Banana Guard Academy #1 – $10

• Adventure Time: Eye Candy Enchiridion HC – $75

• Adventure Time: Marceline and the Scream Queens Mathematical Edition HC – $50

• Amazing World of Gumball #1 SDCC Variant – $10

• Amazing World of Gumball SNES Mini-Comic – $30

• Bee and Puppycat #1 – $10

• Big Trouble in Little China #1 – $10

• Bravest Warriors: Impossibear Special #1 – $10

• Dawn of the Planet of the Apes: Contagion – $5

• Hacktivist HC Signed by Alyssa Milano – $25

• Jim Henson’s The Musical Monsters of Turkey Hollow Preview Edition – $15

• Lumberjanes #4 – $10

• Lumberjanes Inside Me T-Shirt – $25

• Lumberjanes Scout Badges Set – $20

• Lumberjanes’ Holy Kitten T-Shirt – $25

• Peanuts #19 – $10

• Regular Show #13 – $10

• RoboCop #1 – $10

• Six-Gun Gorilla HC – $30

• Steven Universe #1 – $10

• Teen Dog Zine

• The Empty Man #1 – $10

• The Woods #1 – $10

• The Woods: Property of Bay Point Prep Athletic Dept. T-Shirt – $25

• The Woods: Property of Bay Point Prep Athletic Dept. T-Shirt – $10

Bored Inc. – #609

• Super Grumpy Poo Plush – $15

CAPCOM – Booth #215

• Mega Man Helmet Replica – $80

• Monster Hunter Plushes – $20

• Street Fighter Meister Watch – $250

• Street Fighter Plushes – $20

Christian Alzmann Studios – Booth #4916

• Tales: The Art of Christian Alzmann in Hardcover – $40

CineQuest.com – Booth #4735

• Supernatural “Blade Runners” Variant Metallicar 1:64-Scale Die-cast Car – $15

• Supernatural “Road Trip to San Diego 2014” T-shirt – $25

• Buffy The Vampire Slayer “Triangle” Tara figure – $25

Comic Book Legal Defense Fund – Booth #1920

• JH Williams Signed/Numbered Print – $75

Comic-Con International: San Diego

• Comic-Con International 2014 Official Batman T-shirt – $21.55

• Comic-Con International 2014 Official Logo T-shirt – $21.55

CovenTree Olde World Market – Booth #4632

• Furrybones Manekineko – $30

Crazy Cat Collectibles – Booth #429

• Humberto Ramos SDCC exclusive Spider-Man #1 Peavey Guitar – $275

• J Scott Campbell SDCC Exclusive Comic Book Color Version – $15

• J Scott Campbell SDCC Exclusive Comic Book Sketch Variant – $20

• Stan Lee SDCC Exclusive Funko Pop Vinyl – $25

• Terror of Planet X Full Color Stan Lee Exclusive Skateboard – $295

Dark Horse Comics – Booth #2615

• Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Season 10 #5 San Diego Comic-Con International 2014 Variant Cover – $5

• Captain Midnight: Stolen Future Convention Exclusive Slipcase Edition – $20

• EVE: Source Limited Edition – $90

• Game of Thrones: Dragon—Drogon – $35

• Game of Thrones: Dragon—Rhaegal – $35

• Game of Thrones: Dragon—Viserion – $35

• Game of Thrones: Lannister Shield Wall Plaque – $30

• Hellboy in Hell, Volume 1: The Descent—San Diego Comic-Con International Hardcover Edition – $40

• Itty Bitty Hellboy Convention Exclusive Hardcover – $20

• Itty Bitty Hellboy Plush: 2014 San Diego Comic-Con Exclusive – $15

• Mass Effect Alliance Cruiser: Convention Exclusive Bronze Edition – $60

• Star Wars: Darth Maul—Son of Dathomir #1 San Diego Comic-Con International Variant Cover – $5

• The Witcher #1 Convention Variant Cover – $5

• Usagi Yojimbo San Diego Comic-Con International Exclusive Lithograph – $20

Dave Seeley – Booth #4600

• Limited Edition Print

Dead Zebra Inc. – Booth #1335

• Heroes & Villains II Android Mini Collectible Set – $40

DC Collectibles – Various Diamond Retailer Booths

• Arkham City Harley Quinn Variant Statue – $124.95

Diamond Comics Booth

• EXTINCTION PARADE: WAR #1 (MR) – SDCC 2014 EDITION – $4.99

• ADVENTURE TIME #30 – SDCC 2014 EDITION – $3.99

• SCOOBY-DOO, WHERE ARE YOU? #47 – SDCC 2014 EDITION – $2.99

• TRANSFORMERS VS. G.I. JOE #1 – $3.99

• BLACK SCIENCE #7 – SDCC 2014 EDITION – $3.50

• ROCKET RACCOON #1 SKOTTIE YOUNG B&W VARIANT – SDCC 2014 EDITION – $3.99

• SPIDER-MAN 2099 #1 B&W VARIANT – SDCC 2014 EDITION – $3.99

• THE LEGENDARY STAR-LORD #1 SKOTTIE YOUNG B&W VARIANT – SDCC 2014 EDITION – $3.99

• UNCANNY X-MEN #23 MINIMATES VARIANT – SDCC 2014 EDITION – $3.99

• DOCTOR WHO: THE TENTH DOCTOR #1 – SDCC 2014 EDITION – $3.99

• DOCTOR WHO: THE ELEVENTH DOCTOR #1 – SDCC 2014 EDITION – $3.99

• BATMAN: ARKHAM CITY: HARLEY QUINN STATUE – SDCC 2014 EDITION – $125

• GODZILLA: BURNING GODZILLA SDCC 2014 EXCLUSIVE VINYL BUST BANK – $29.99

• MARVEL MINIMATES: X-MEN DAYS OF FUTURE PAST COMIC SDCC 2014 EXCLUSIVE BOX SET – $19.99

• SIN CITY SELECT: BLOODY MARV SDCC 2014 EXCLUSIVE ACTION FIGURE – $24.99

• STAR WARS: SPIRIT YODA SDCC 2014 EXCLUSIVE QUARTER SCALE VINYL BANK – $22.99

• THE WALKING DEAD MINIMATES: DAYS GONE BYE B&W SDCC 2014 EXCLUSIVE BOX SET – $19.99

• POP! DC HEROES: DEATHSTROKE “UNMASKED” VINYL FIGURE – SDCC 2014 EDITION – $11.99

• SDCC 2014 DC SUPER POWERS: GREEN LANTERN BE@BRICK – SDCC 2014 EDITION – $14.99

• SDCC 2014 DC SUPER POWERS: THE JOKER BE@RBRICK – SDCC 2014 EDITION – $14.99

Diamond Select Toys – Booth #2607

• Star Trek Battle Damaged USS Excelsior SDCC Exclusive Electronic Starship – $70

• Jay & Silent Bob Strike Back Cocknocker Retro Action Figure – $20

• Godzilla Burning Godzilla SDCC Exclusive Vinyl Bust Bank – $30

• Walking Dead Minimates Days Gone Bye B&W SDCC Exclusive Box Set – $20

• Marvel Minimates X-Men Days of Future Past Comic SDCC Exclusive Box Set – $20

• X-Men #23 “Days of Future Past” Minimates Cover – $3.99

• Sin City Select Bloody Marv SDCC Exclusive Action Figure – $25

• Star Wars Spirit Yoda SDCC Exclusive Quarter Scale Vinyl Bank – $23

Disney – Booth #3635

• Disney’s Big Hero 6 Limited Edition Six inch feature figure – $30

DKE Toys – Booth #5045

• S.U.C.K.L.E. series 1.5 – $25

• Infected Android by Scott Wilkowski x Android Foundry – $70

Elephantmen/Comicraft – Booth #2106

• Limited edition MAMMOTH print by Moritat – $30

• Limited edition print by Dave Gibbons – $20

• Limited edition print by Marian Churchland – $20

Entertainment Earth

• Adventure Time BMO Tin Tote Gift Set – Convention Exclusive – $40

• Entertainment Earth Exclusive Game of Thrones Dragon Egg Prop Replica Set in Wooden Box with Gold Targaryen Sigil and Gold Satin Lining – Convention Exclusive – $125

• Mike Tyson Mysteries Mike Tyson with Boxing Gloves 8-Inch Action Figure – Convention Exclusive – $25

• Penny Dreadful Ethan Chandler 8-Inch Action Figure – Convention Exclusive – $25

• Penny Dreadful Tarot Cards in Engraved Wood Box and Velvet Bag – Set of 78 – $50

• Penny Dreadful Vanessa Ives 8-Inch Action Figure – Convention Exclusive – $25

• Saturday Night Live 40th Anniversary Shot Glasses Set of 4 – Convention Exclusive – $20

• Saturday Night Live Ace and Gary – The Ambiguously Gay Duo Monitor Mate Bobble Heads – $10

• Saturday Night Live Drunk Uncle Bobble Head – Convention Exclusive – $15

• Saturday Night Live Seth Meyers Weekend Update Bobble Head – Convention Exclusive – $15

• Saturday Night Live The Ambiguously Gay Duo and Bighead 3 3/4-Inch Action Figures in Tin Tote – Convention Exclusive – $60

• Star Trek: The Next Generation Locutus of Borg Bobble Head – Convention Exclusive – $15

• Star Trek: The Next Generation Sherlock Holmes Data and La Forge Bobble Heads – Set of 2 – Convention Exclusive – $30

• Star Trek: The Original Series Fine Art Coasters Set of 40, Series 2 – Convention Exclusive – $100

• Star Trek: Voyager Seven of Nine Bobble Head – Convention Exclusive – $15

• The Big Bang Theory Howard in Jester Costume 8-Inch Action Figure – Convention Exclusive – $25

• The Big Bang Theory Leonard in Knight Costume 8-Inch Action Figure – Convention Exclusive – $25

• The Big Bang Theory Raj in Gentleman’s Costume 8-Inch Action Figure – Convention Exclusive – $25

• The Big Bang Theory Sheldon Hawkman 3 3/4-Inch Action Figure – Convention Exclusive – $15

• The Big Bang Theory Sheldon in Monk Costume 8-Inch Action Figure – Convention Exclusive – $25

• The Twilight Zone Bob Wilson 3 3/4-Inch Action Figure in Color – Convention Exclusive – $15

• The Twilight Zone Gremlin 3 3/4-Inch Action Figure in Color – Convention Exclusive – $15

• The Twilight Zone Henry Bemis 3 3/4-Inch Scale Action Figure in Color – Convention Exclusive – $15

• The Twilight Zone Invader 3 3/4-Inch Action Figure in Color – Convention Exclusive – $15

• The Twilight Zone Kanamit 3 3/4-Inch Action Figure in Color – Convention Exclusive – $15

• The Twilight Zone Talky Tina 3 3/4-Inch Scale Action Figure in Color – Convention Exclusive – $15

• Venture Bros. Brock Bloody Black Shirt 3 3/4-Inch Action Figure – Convention Exclusive – $15

• Venture Bros. Character Shot Glasses – Set of 6 – Convention Exclusive – $30

Factory Entertainment, Inc. – Booth #2747

• Sterling Archer Action Figure – Convention Exclusive Tuxedo Variant – $25

• Archer – Pam Poovey & Dr.Krieger Autographed Talking Plushies – $30

• Archer Pink Dolphin Puppet Breast Cancer Research & Awareness Fundraiser – $25

• Dark Knight & Man of Steel WriteEms 2 pack – $15

• Game Of Thrones – Dragon Egg Plush Clip On Box Set – $20

• Stan Lee Talking Plush LE Limited Edition – $40

• Stan Lee Talking Plush SE Signature Edition – $100

Famous Monsters of Filmland – Booth #1507

• Big Trouble in Little China T-Shirt – $25

• Bruce Campbell: Hail to the King T-Shirt – $25

Fanfare/The Who Shop – Booth #3746

• Dumba-de-dum T-Shirt – $35

Fat Rabbit Farm – Booth #4535

• Ninja Turtle Babee Set – $220

• Ninja Turtle Babee v1 – $60

• Ninja Turtle Babee v2 – $60

• Ninja Turtle Babee v3 – $60

• Ninja Turtle Babee v4 – $60

Felix Comic Art – Booth #701

• Bryan Lee O’Malley SECONDS Ltd. Ed. Exclusive Print – $25

• East of West/The Manhattan Projects “Double Feature” Print – $20

First Second Books – Booth #1323

• The Rise of Aurora West Galley

Fugitive Toys – Booth #601

• White Lantern Superman Pop! Vinyl Figure – $17

• White Lantern Superman Pop! Vinyl Figure (Glow in the dark) – $25

• White Lantern Flash Pop! Vinyl Figure – $17

• White Lantern Flash Pop! Vinyl Figure (Glow in the dark) – $25

• Exploding Stay-Puft Pop! Vinyl Figure – $23

• Exploding Stay-Puft Pop! Vinyl Figure (Glow in the dark) – $33

Furry Feline Creatives – Booth #5149

• Go-Go Supaiku Dude – $50

• Lightning Blue Kaiju Purridge – $60

• Tangerine Kaiju Purridge – $60

• Ultra Mega Ringo – $50

Funko

• 86 Exclusives in Total with Hints

1. These Mystery Minis didn’t fare so well with all the fire and ice!

2. These Mystery Minis came all the way from the 616 Universe! – Marvel Mystery Minis Set

3. These Mystery Minis really are from a small world after all! – Disney Mystery Minis Set

4. This Legacy Figure is ready to battle!

5. This Legacy Figure is glowing white!

6. This ReAction Figure is on the hunt! SPLATTERED! Green Blood Splattered Predator

7. This black and white ReAction Figure is ready for take off! – Rocketeer B&W Variant

8. This captain is coming to you ReAction style! – Firefly Malcom Reynolds w/ Browncoat

9. This ReAction Figure will make you scream “BABY RUTH!”

10. What’s this?! A ReAction Figure and his canine friend!

11. A blood splattered hitman in ReAction style!

12. A chatty blood splattered hitman in ReAction style!

13. You’ll love this ReAction figures HAT! – Firefly Jayne Cobb in Hat

14. A Direwolf you can actually pet in Pop! Form!

15. This Pop! will make you lose your head!

16. This Pop! will also make you scream “BABY RUTH!”

17. These four Pop!’s got a little messy! – Marshmallow covered Ghostbusters

18. One of these Pop!’s is METALLIC and the other is covered in Ectoplasmic ooze! – Slimer and Peter Venkman

19. This green Pop! now GLOWS! – Glow in the Dark Slimer

20. The destructor Pop! has been chosen and this time he glows! – Glow in the Dark Jumbo Pop! Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man

21. One of these Pop!’s is hungry and the other one’s world has been turned upside down! – Wampa and Luke Skywalker Set

22. This sorcerer Pop! glows!

23. This cat Pop! is flocked!

24. These best buds come together in a Prehistoric Pop! Set COLOR #1 – Fred and Barney Colorway #1

25. These best buds come together in a Prehistoric Pop! Set COLOR #2 – Fred and Barney Colorway #2

26. These best buds come together in a Prehistoric Pop! Set COLOR #3 – Fred and Barney Colorway #3

27. Blam! This Pop! is fragging flocked! – Flocked Rocket Raccoon

28. A blood splattered hitman in Pop! form! – Bloody Vincent Vega

29. A chatty blood splattered hitman in Pop! form! – Bloody Jules

30. This popular helper Pop! is wearing a disguise! – Purple Minion Carl

31. This popular helper Pop! is also wearing a disguise! – Purple Minion Dave

32. This princess Pop! GLOWS! – GitD Princess Bubblegum

33. This living electronic device does it all- it even glows! – GitD BMO

34. Two animated worlds collide to make in a classic mash-up in the first ever Pop! tin box! – Spongebob X TMNT Pop! Set

35. This bloody glow Pop! wants to a play a game.

36. This Pop! can glow, but he can’t get too warm.

37. We caught this Pop! in the middle of a transformation!

38. Brrr! This Pop! needs to warm up.

39. This bloody Pop! is no stranger to a little blood. Bloody Hannibal Pop!

40. This injured Pop! thought that high school was going to be tough… Buffy the Vampire Slayer Injured Pop!

41. This bounty hunter Pop! came from the future!

42. This bloody Pop! goes a little crazy for a full moon!

43. This Pop! is the scariest natural disaster of all time and it’s soaked in blood!

44. He’s a bloody Pop! and he has a taste for flesh!

45. Yo! This Pop! is bloody, beaten, and bruised!

46. This Pop! is cooking… and he glows!

47. This beast of a Pop! is undead!

48. This acrobatic Vinyl Figure had a dark makeover!

49. This famous DJ also had a dark makeover!

50. This Hikari Sofubi Vinyl Figure is icy!

51. This Hikari Sofubi Vinyl Figure is a fierce vigilante!

52. This Hikari Vinyl Figure looks tubular!

Geekbot Productions – #820

• Geekbot Exclusive 2014 T-Shirt – $30

Geekdom Wear – Booth #833

• Official Carrie Fisher “There’s no room for demons when you’re self-possessed” shirt for Men & Women – $25

Gentle Giant Ltd./3D Systems – Booth #3513

• Alien SDCC 2014 Ex. Glow-In-The-Dark Vintage Jumbo Figure – $499

• AT-AT Driver SDCC 2014 Ex. Vintage Jumbo Figure – $80

• Jek Porkins SDCC 2014 Ex. Mini Bust – $85

• Luke Skywalker McQuarrie Concept SDCC 2014 Ex. Mini Bust – $85

• R2-KT SDCC 2014 Ex. Maquette – $80

• Rocket Raccoon SDCC 2014 Ex. Mini Bust – $70

Graphitti Designs, Inc. – Booth #2314

• Batman #32 CCI Variant Comic – $12

• Grayson #1 CCI Variant Comic – $10

• Harley Quinn Crossbody Purse – $22.63

• Harley Quinn Invades Comic-Con International CCI Blank-Cover Comic – $10

• Joker: Death of the Family Mask – $30

• Superman #32 CCI Variant Comic – $10

Heroes in Action Toys – Booth #3420

• Mars Attacks VS Presidential Monsters Jrs 4″ figure two pack – $30

Hallmark

• Batman Arkham City Ornament

• Star Wars Velvet Flocked Wampa Ornament

• Iron Man 3 War Machine Ornament (Repaint of 2013 Iron Patriot Exclusive)

Hasbro

• G.I. Joe – “Danger at the Docks” Flint with VAMP MK II vs Cobra Eel with Cobra Night Landing Set

• Star Wars Black Series 6″ Jabba the Hutt with Salacious Crumb and Hookah

• Marvel Universe Infinity Gauntlet Action Figure Set

• Thanos Imperative Marvel Legends box set

• Knights of Unicron Transformers set – $184.99

• Dinobots Action Figure Collection – $159.99

• Transformers Kre-O Class of 1984 – $59.99

• My Little Pony Mane-Iac Mayhem Pony – $49.99

• My Little Pony Mane-Iac Equestria Girls Doll – $29.99

• Rockin’ Romance Jem Doll – $139.99

Holzheimer’s Distribution – Booth #3745

• Necrolectric Cast Pin featuring Chelsea Aldean

• Necrolectric Cast Pin featuring Cole Shoemaker

• Necrolectric Cast Pin featuring Cole Shoemaker

• Necrolectric Cast Pin featuring Eric Carpenter

• Necrolectric Cast Pin featuring Stephanie Koenig

Hot Toys

• Python Iron Man Mark 20 Sixth Scale Figure

• Ancient Predator Sixth Scale Figure

• Bank Robber Joker 2.0 Sixth Scale Figure

Hyperactive Monkey – Booth #5640

• Golden Pocket Monkey Kung Fu Master – $45

• Hyperactive Monkey X Lightsleepers T-Shirt – $25

Indican Pictures – Booth #4136

• Love in the Time of Monsters Comic-Con Button

Jim Balent’s BroadSword Comics – Booth #1715

• Drawn Together Convention Sketchbook – $25

• School Bites Poppets – $20

JAKKS Pacific

• 31-inch Shadow Storm Trooper Figure

Kid Robot

• TMNT Bebop (Color Variant)

• TMNT Rocksteady (Color Variant)

• Mega Man – 6″ Red Mega Man

• Mega Man – Breaking Proto Man Variant

Kotobukiya

• Classic X-Men Psylocke Bishoujo Statue

• First Appearance Batman ARTFX+ Statue

Lion Forge Comics – Booth #1903

• YaYa Han 8bit Tee Shirt – $29.99

Mattel

• DC Signature Collection – Doomsday -$35

• MOTUC Filmation Hordak -$30

• Monster High Manny Taur and Iris Clops 2-pack – $40

• Batman: Arkham Knight Batmobile – $85

• DC Comics Total Heroes Ultra Cyborg – $25

• Disney Pixar Cars Special Edition Neon Racers Gift Pack – $50

• Hot Wheels – The Homer – $30

• Hot Wheels – Aston Martin DB5 – $20

• Hot Wheels – Star Wars – Darth Vader

• Ever After High Cerise Wolf Doll

Mezco Toyz- Booth #3445

• Rebel Frankenstein Figure – $50

• Breaking Bad Keychains – $8

• Saul Goodman Bobblehead – $20

• Sons of Anarchy Keychains – $12

• Living Dead Dolls 16th Anniversary White Posey – $40

• Sons of Anarchy Jax Teller Prison Suit Variant action figure – $30

• Judge Dredd Mez-Itz Clip-on – $4

• Jessie Pinkman bobble head – $20

• Walter White bobble head – $20

• All Hail the Cook apron – $25

• Walter White 6-inch figure $30

Moebious Models – Booth #2946

• Man of Steel General Zod 1/8 Scale Model – $150

• Man of Steel Superman 1/8 Scale Model – $150

Monogram International, Inc. – Booth #3645

• Nightmare Before Christmas Eraser Set – $25

• Sora’s Key Blade and Riku’s Sword from Kingdom Hearts – $20

• Nightmare Before Christmas Lapel Pin Set – $25

• Red, Grey, and Green PVC Hulk Bank set – $50

• DC Resin Paperweight 4 piece set – $100

• Harley QUinn and Joker Resin Bank Set – $50

• Thanos Resin Bust Bank – $25

Mr. Toast – Booth #5250

• Luchador Mr. Toast Doll – $10

N.C. Winters – Booth #4531

• “Blossomd” Limited Edition Fine Art Prints – $30

• Mini Resined Art Prints – $10

NECA – Booth #3145

• “Super Freddy” Retro-Cloth Figure

• Pacific Rim “End Titles” 3-pack

• DC Comics and Marvel Scalers

• “Fire and Stone” Ahab Predator – $30

New England Comics – Booth #1807

• The Tick: San Diego Comic-Con Exclusive Comic Book – $7.99

Ninth Circle Studios/Atomic Basement Entertainment – Booth #2107

• Guns A’ Blazin’ Gunpowder Edition #1 – $5

• Guns A’ Blazin’ Gunpowder Edition #2 – $5

Peanuts – Booth #1637

• Belle Figurine – $10

• Button of the Day

• Comic-Con Exclusive Lanyards – $4

• Peanuts Comic-Con T-shirts – $25

Penguin Group (USA) LLC – Booth #4612

• Comic-Con Mad Libs Exclusive

Quantum Mechanix, Inc – Booth #3249

• DC Comics Bombshells High-Flyers Poster Bundle – $24.95

• Firefly Gold Leaf on the Wind Key Chain/Pendant – $14.95

• Star Wars Gold Millennium Falcon Metal Replica Key Chain – $14.95

Random House LLC – Booth #1514

• Seconds by Bryan Lee O’Malley – Numbered Edition – $125

Scallywags International – Booth #1332

• Luchadores Vs. The Underworld – $25

Sequential Films – Booth #1228

• SDCC Exclusive “Stripped” Posters – $65

Shout! Factory – Booth #4248

• Scream Factory Limited-Edition 2014 Button Pack

• Scream Factory Limited-Edition Blood Red T-Shirt – $25

Square Enix, Inc. – Booth #3829

• Limited Color Version Play Arts Kai Batman: Arkham Origins Figure – $99.99

Steam Crow – Booth #4013

• Metropolis Screenprint on Birch Wood – $80

• Metropolis Screenprint on Cardstock – $40

StylinOnline – Booth #415, 1319, 5545, 5029

• Doctor Who TARDIS Giant Bag

• Marvel Avengers Team-up SDCC Shirt – $23

• Star Trek Logo Giant Bag

• Star Wars AT-AT SDCC Shirt – $23

• Star Wars Boba Fett SDCC Hat – $25

• Star Wars Darth Vader SDCC Hat – $25

• Star Wars Han Solo SDCC Hat – $25

• Star Wars Stormtrooper SDCC Hat – $25

Symbiote Studios – Booth #5636

• Elder Scrolls Online Fighters Guild Journeyman – $59.99

• Warframe Excalibur Statue – $59.99

Super 7

• Alien Egg Chamber ReAction Playset

• Alien Deeps Space Mystery ReAction Figures

• Gimp in a Box ReAction Figure

• 9 Various Vinyl Figures

Teddy Scares – Booth #4923

• 12″ Edwin Morose 2014 San Diego Comic-Con Exclusive – $30

ThinkGeek – Booth #3849

• Bee and Puppycat Inflatable Sword – $10

• Critical Hit Alignment D20’s – $20

• R2-D9 USB Car Charger – $40

Titan Entertainment Group- Booth #5537

• Adventure Time: The Original Cartoon Title Cards – $15

• Adventure Time: The Original Cartoon Title Cards: Ultra Limited – $50

• Doctor Who TITANS: 11th Doctor in 10th Doctor Suit – $15

• Doctor Who TITANS: 6.5″ War Doctor – $25

• Doctor Who TITANS: 9″ The Beast – $40

• Doctor Who TITANS: The Geronimo Collection – $15

• Doctor Who: T-Shirt: The Twelfth Doctor Costume – $23

• Evangeline Lilly’s The Squickerwonkers (SDCC exclusive limited edition) – $35

• The Art Of Fred Gambino – $35

• The Art Of Greg Spalenka – $30

• The Art of John Alvin – $35

• The Penny Dreadful Collection: Dracula / Frankenstein / Dorian Gray – $15

• Watch_Dogs The Art of the Game – $60

Top Cow Productions, Inc. – Booth #2629

• Aphrodite IX/Cyber Force #1 – $10

Top Shelf Productions – Booth #1721

• Signed & Numbered Edition of The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen: Century (Hardcover) – $50

Toucan Learning Systems – SP #Q-09

• Epic Win! – Signed & Numbered ‘Convention Colors’ Hardcover Edition – $25

Toy Tokyo – Booth #5337

• Deathstroke Unmasked POP shared SDCC exclusive – $15

• FUNKO X TT Antique Skeletor Hikari – $50

• FUNKO X TT Gold POP Batmobile – $60

• FUNKO X TT Sunrise Batman – $50

• FUNKO X TT Tie Dye Leonardo Hikari – $50

• Kirk Hammett Zombie JR purple TT Exclusive – $30

• Mars Attacks VS Presidential Monsters Jrs (Martian VS Zombush) 4″ figure two pack – $30

• Ron English Cap’n Cornstarch TT exclusive GID version – $75

Toynami – Booth #3229

• 10″ Vinyl UNKL DC Batman – $200

• 30th Anniversary Voltron – Gold Edition – $30

• Futurama Glorious Golden Talking Bender – $40

• Hello Kitty x Street Fighter – Chun-Li Vinyl Coin Bank – $40

• Robotech Chibi Skull Leader VF-1S in Military Gray – $15

• Skelanimals Cute-As-Hell Diego Plush – $20

Trend Setters Ltd – Booth #4734

• DC Comics Justice League (Harley Quinn Exclusive) Morphing Mug – $20

• Thor 2 (Loki) Minicell Framed FilmCell Presentation – $25

Toys “R” Us – Booth #2242 at Entertainment Earth

• Power Rangers Mighty Morphin Legacy Lord Zedd Figure

• G.I. Joe Danger at the Docks: Urban Assault Vehicle 2-pk

• Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Classic Figures

• Star Wars The Black Series – Cantina Showdown Play Set

• Winged Fairy Maleficent

• My Little Pony Queen Chrysalis Doll

• My Little Pony Equestria Girls Zecora Doll

UCC Distributing Inc. – Booth #700

• Bravest Warriors 6″ Catbug Plush – $12.99

• Hasbro Marvel PPW Deadpool Mr. Potato Head – $19.99

• Marvel Guardians of the Galaxy 10″ Rocket Raccoon 10″ Plush – $19.99

• Marvel Guardians of the Galaxy Rocket Raccoon Mug – $19.99

UDON Entertainment – Booth #4529

• Street Fighter Classics Vol. 2: Comic-Con Exclusive VS Special Edition – $60

• Street Fighter Classics Vol. 3: Comic-Con Exclusive VS Special Edition – $60

• Street Fighter IV – Wages of Sin: Comic-Con Exclusive VS Special Edition – $60

• UDON’S Art of Capcom: Complete Edition – Comic-Con Exclusive Version – $100

Upper Deck – Booth #307

• Hello Kitty SDCC Exclusive Bundle – $10

USAopoly – Booth #1017

• Doctor Who Pandorica Yahtzee – $20

• Soft Kitty Limited Edition Monopoly Token

VIZ Media

• 1/6 Scale Naruto Statue – $150

Weta Workshop – Booth #3613

• The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies – Smaug Scale T-shirt – $40

Yamato USA Inc. – Booth #4934

• Fantasy Figure Gallery DC Comics Collection: Catwoman 1/6 scale statue – $249.99

Zombie Playground Publishing – Small Press #Q13

• Jack and the Zombie Attack Art Print – $10