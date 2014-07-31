Swizz Beatz: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Swizz Beatz Net worth: $70 million

$70 million Birthday: September 13, 1978

September 13, 1978 Alumni of: Harvard Business School

Swizz Beatz is an American Grammy Award winning hip-hop artist and producer who was born and raised in the Bronx. Beatz has five children and his real name is Kasseem Dean.

1. Swizz Beatz has Five Children From Four Relationships

Beatz has a son, Prince Nasir Dean, with Nicole Levy, born October 25th, 2000. In 2004 Dean married Mashonda Tifrere, an American singer-songwriter. In 2006 their son, Kasseem David Dean was born. In 2008 they separated, and later divorced. In May 2008 Dean had a daughter, Nicole Dean with Jahna Sebastian, an English signer-songwriter and producer. Nicole is being raised by Jahna in London.

In 2009 Dean began dating Alicia Keys, and in May 2010 announced their engagement and that they were expecting their first child. Keys and Beatz attended the 2010 FIFA World Cup in Johannesburg, South Africa where they took part in a Zulu ceremony to bless their unborn child. The couple were married on July 31st, 2010 in Corsica and on October 14th, 2010 Keys gave birth to their son, Egypt Daoud Dean. On December 27th, 2014 Keys gave birth to their second son, Genesis Ali Dean.

Swizz Beatz, could not contain his excitement over his wife’s second pregnancy. He posted this message of joy to Twitter:

Love is life & life is love and we’re so excited for another GIFT from up above Happy Anniversary my… http://t.co/QVXLDq4A9Q — SWIZZ BEATZ (@THEREALSWIZZZ) July 31, 2014

Keys Wasn’t Interested in Beatz at First, in the beginning, she thought he was “ostentatious.”

She admitted to Marie Claire:

Swizz will have the fastest car, the biggest jewelery, the loudest jacket; everything with him is really over the top. I used to see him and think, “He is so annoying.”

However, the pair finally worked together, and the rest is musical history.

2. Swizz Beatz Songs

Swizz Beatz is a Grammy Award winning hip-hop artist and producer. Beatz has produced for Nas, Nicki Minaj, Beyonce and Bono.

In 2011, Swizz Beatz took home the Grammy with Jay-Z for “Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group” for their collaboration on “On to the Next One.”

The following is a list of Swizz Beatz Songs

Ruff Ryder’s Anthem” 1998 by DMX

“Banned From T.V.” 1988 By N.O.R.E. featuring Big Pun, Nature, The Lox and Cam’Ron

“Tear Da Roof Off” 1998 by Busta Rhymes

“Money, Cash, Hoes” 1998 by Jay-Z featuring DMX

“Down Bottom” 1998 by The Ruff Ryders featuring Drag-On and Juvenile and Swizz Beatz

“Ain’t No Way” 1998 by DMX

“No Love For Me” 1998 by DMX featuring Drag-On

“Blackout” 1998 by DMX featuring Jay-Z and the Lox

“Gotta Man” 1999 by Eve

“Love Is Blind” 1999 by Eve

“Jigga My Nigga” 1999 by The Ruff Ryders featuring Jay-Z

“Scenario 2000” 1999 by Eve featuring DMX, Drag-On and The Lox

“Party Up” 1999 by DMX

“What Ya Want” 1999 by Eve featuring Nokio and Swizz Beatz

“WW III” 2000 by The Ruff Ryders featuring Scarface, Yung Wun, Snoop Dogg and Jadakiss

“Wild Out” 2000 by The Lox featuring Swizz Beatz

“Rollin (Urban Assault Vehicle)” 2000 by Limp Bizkit featuring Method Man, Redman and DMX

“Niggas Die 4 Me” 2000 by Drag-On featuring DMX

“Fuck You” 2000 by The Lox

“Big Business” 2002 by Swizz Beatz featuring Jadakiss and Ron Isley

“Bigger Business” by Swizz Beatz featuring Snoop Dogg, Diddy, Jadakiss, Birdman, TQ, and Ron Isley

“Good Times” 2002 by Styles P

“S.H.Y.N.E.” 2002 by Swizz Beatz featuring Shyne

“Nahmeanuheard” 2002 by N.O.R.E.

“Hotel” 2003 by Cassidy featuring R. Kelly

“Get It On The Floor” 2003 by DMX featuring Swizz Beatz

“Snake” remix by R. Kelly featuring Cam’ron and Big Tigger

“Bring EM Out” 2004 by T.I. featuring Swizz Beatz

“I’m A Hustla” 2004 by Cassidy

“I’m a Hustla” remix by Cassidy featuring Mary J. Blige

“Check On It” 2005 by Beyoncé featuring Bun B and Slim Thug

“Whuteva” 2005 by Remy Ma

“Touch It” 2006 by Busta Rhymes

“Touch It Remix” by Busta Rhymes featuring DMX, Papoose, Lloyd Banks, Mary J. Blige, Rah Digg, Missy Elliott

“Ring The Alarm” 2006 by Beyoncé

“Upgrade U” 2006 by Beyoncé featuring Jay Z

“Get Me Bodied” 2006 by Beyoncé

“It’s Me Bitches” 2006 by Swizz Beatz

“It’s Me Bitches” (Remix) 2006 by Swizz Beatz featuring R. Kelly and Lil Wayne

“My Drink N My 2 Step” 2006 by Cassidy featuring Swizz Beatz

“My Drink N My 2 Step” (remix) 2006 by Cassidy featuring Kanye West and Swizz Beatz and Ne-Yo

“Blow Your Mind” 2007 by Styles P. featuring Swizz Beatz

”Tambourine” 2007 by Eve

“Teenage Love Affair” (Remix) 2007 by Alicia Keys featuring LL Cool J

“Dr. Carter” 2007 by Lil Wayne

“Swing Ya Rag” 2008 by T.I. featuring Swizz Beatz

“Who’s Real” 2008 by Jadakiss featuring O.J. Da Juiceman and Swizz Beatz

“On To The Next One” 2009 by Jay Z featuring Swizz Beatz

“Million Dollar Bill” 2009 by Whitney Houston

“Stop The Party (Iron Man)” 2009 by Busta Rhymes featuring Swizz Beatz

“Fancy” 2010 by Drake featuring Swizz Beatz and T.I.

“Fancy” (remix) 2010 by Drake featuring Mary J. Blige and Swizz Beatz

“Roman’s Revenge” 2010 by Nicki Minaj featuring Eminem

“Welcome To The Jungle” 2011 by The Throne featuring Swizz Beatz

“Ultra Light Beam” 2016 by Kanye West featuring Chance The Rapper, Kirk Franklin, and The-Dream

3. Swizz Beatz Instagram

Swizz Beatz is active on Instagram with nearly 10,000 posts and 2 million followers. On Mother’s Day he posted this image of his Mother. You can follow Swizz Beatz Instagram here

In 2011, he made a name for himself in the sneaker industry by saying, “Reebok’s back.” Sure enough, the brand enjoy an increase in success after his prediction. Swizz Beatz is a Creative Director for Reebok

In an interview with Sole Collector, he said, “Even though it probably seemed like I was a little ahead of myself at the time, I’m glad I did it…”

Sneakernews.com wrote, “The Swizz Beatz x Reebok relationship is not your typical celebrity endorsement one. Swizz’s role is much deeper than that, and his constant appearances in Reebok footwear of all sorts help to solidify that notion.”

4. Swizz Beatz Went to Harvard for Business

In 2017 Beatz graduated from Harvard Business School. This was a big deal for him since he never went to college.

He wrote on Instagram, “This might be one of the happiest days of my life. From BX to Harvard.”

“It was amazing to go from my crib to a dorm room, he said in the interview above, with the Breakfast Club.

“There comes a time when you have to graduate your brand and set up for the next 20 years,” he added.

5.He Has a Street in the Bronx Named After Him

In 2014, he was inducted into the Bronx’s Walk of Fame.

To commemorate, he wrote this on Instagram:

Today is a real day to remember for me!! In 1998 today “Stop Drop” came out. This very same day in 2014 to announce getting inducted into the BRONX Walk Of Fame. For that honor the BX will name a street after me. I’m calling it SWIZZ BEATZ ST. To reflect on this great moment I went back to my old hood on Boston RD and chilled in my old backyard. #Bronx100 #BX

He continued,

“I would always say I came from nothing, but I was wrong the entire time! I come from something and that’s the all mighty BRONX SWIZZ BEATZ ST located on Grand Concourse please stop by”

