Who Is Jon Snow’s Mother?

In both Game of Thrones and in A Song of Ice and Fire, Jon Snow is rapidly becoming the protagonist of page and screen. Since page 1, we’ve been told he is the bastard son of Ned Stark and some other unknown woman. But could this all be a lie?

The mystery of Jon Snow’s mother has transfixed fans for years, and now YouTube user Alt Shift X has elaborated on one of the most popular fan theories in the video above. WARNING: POTENTIAL SPOILERS BELOW:

The theory is that Ned Stark was far too honorable to cheat on his wife, and Jon is instead the daughter of Ned’s sister, Lyanna Stark, and Rhaegar Targaryen, the former prince of Westeros. When Ned saw that Rhaegar’s other children, birthed by his wife, were being butchered, he hid Jon. So, if anyone is still alive who knows Jon’s true identity, he has a better claim to the throne of Westeros than Daenerys does because he was the son of the prince.