Cameron Dallas, Vine Star: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Check out all the info on Cameron Dallas, who won Choice Male Viner at the 2014 Teen Choice Awards. He’s one of Vine’s biggest names and we’ve got the Top 5 reasons he’s become an Internet icon.

1. His Vine Following Is Over 5 Million

Dallas has more than 5 Million Vine followers. His videos aren’t spectacular, but it is his six pack abs, boy-next-door charm, and willingness to interact with followers that has earned him a spot as one of the top 10 Vine celebrities.

The video above reminding girls that they are all “beautiful just the way [they] are” is another way Dallas uses his nice guy charm to attract the same type of following as popular boy bands. His Vines and tweets make it clear that he is loving all of the attention, and he’s working his hotness for his obsessive fans.

There is even an Are You and Cameron Dallas Meant to Be? quiz online.

2. Awesomeness TV Signed Him to Produce Videos & an Upcoming Movie

Reading scripts — Cameron Dallas (@camerondallas) June 5, 2014

According to an interview with My FOX NY, Dallas signed with Awesomeness TV CEO Brian Robbins to produce more skits and videos and eventually a movie. His good friend and fellow Viner Nash Grier signed with Robbins as well.

According to FOX:

“We recently signed with AwesomenessTV. We’re going to do skits, produce YouTube videos and make this movie,” said Grier. The teens are keeping tight-lipped about the projects particularly the movie. Robbins is behind hit movies such as ‘Varsity Blues’ and ‘Hardball.’

3. Dallas Has His Own Line of Merchandise

According to his website, a line of Cameron Dallas merchandise will be available for purchase online soon. Dallas frequently wears his merchandise in the videos and pictures that he posts; he also re-tweets photos of fans wearing clothing with his logo.

4. You Can See Him On the Red Carpet Quite Often

Dallas, along with other Internet celebrities, attended this year’s Billboard Music Awards. The guys were photographed on the red carpet and got to meet all of the A-list stars in attendance. Be sure to keep an eye out for Dallas at the 2014 Teen Choice Awards.

Me @Nashgrier & @Mr_Carterr are going to this years billboard awards #BBMAs should we dress like this? pic.twitter.com/FngUQi8hBv — Cameron Dallas (@camerondallas) May 16, 2014

5. He Was Criticized for Being Sexist in a YouTube Video

An innocent video about what guys look for in girls turned into a scandal for 19-year-old Dallas. Cameron Dallas and fellow YouTube and Vine heartthrobs made a video that gave specific “characteristics” that they find attractive. Their audience is almost entirely made up of teenage girls who worship them and want to be noticed by them. Although the boys may not have had bad intentions, their fan base is sensitive. As expected, the video did not go over well with the fans.

The Daily Dot reported:

In the nine-minute long segment, the boys describe their ideal girl as someone who can be entertaining, spontaneous, and fun, girls who can cook, and who can “make you a better you,” i.e. improve the boys themselves. They criticize girls who they see as having no personalities and who are just waiting to marry rich husbands. They criticize girls who don’t shave their facial and body hair, implying that “peach fuzz” and other types of natural hair on women is “gross.” “You can’t be better than me” at playing video games, Dallas adds. “I mean I don’t even play video games. You can’t be better than me.”

This video was deemed sexist by most viewers. There was a huge backlash of negative comments warning the boys not to project this to their audience. In response Nash Grier took the video down.