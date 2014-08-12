Lisa Jakub: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Lisa Jakub played Robin Williams’ oldest daughter, Lydia, in Mrs. Doubtfire.

The former child actress wrote a thank you letter to the late actor on her blog.

She explained that she was kicked out of school during the movie’s taping and Robin wrote a letter in her defense.

“Robin stood up for me. He was in my corner. I was only 14, but I had already seen that I was in an industry that was full of back-stabbing. And it was entirely clear that Robin had my back,” she said.

1. She Said She Didn’t Socialize With Robin

Jakub played Lydia, the oldest of Williams’ three children in the 1993 film.

She explained in Thought Catalog that she no longer lived an extraordinary life, and didn’t socialize with Williams.

I’m now a writer. I’m married, I have a dog and a mortgage and very dry cuticles. I don’t hang out with Robin Williams and I don’t have millions of dollars.

However, she was still very much attached to her on-screen dad. As the news spread of his passing, she posted this to Twitter:

There are no words. — Lisa Jakub (@Lisa_Jakub) August 11, 2014

2. She Bought a House at 15

Her movie roles included playing the oldest daughter in 1997’s The Beautician and the Beast, and an alien abductee’s daughter in 1996’s Independence Day.

These movie roles must have paid off. “I walked red carpets and knew famous people and bought a house when I was 15,” she wrote in Thought Catalog.

3. She Quit Acting at 22

At the age of 4, she started her acting career.

On Reddit she explained how she was discovered:

When I was 4, my parents and I were in a market in Toronto and we were approached by a man who was working on casting a commercial. They asked if I wanted to audition, I thought it sounded fun, so I went. They sent me to an agent and my whole career just sort of snowballed from that.

In her freelance writing for multiple publications, she talks about how being recognized gave her panic attacks.

When Hollywood life proved too difficult for her, she quit acting and eventually got married.

On her personal blog, she said:

At the age of 22, I realized that there must be more to life than premieres and pretending to be other people. I suspected that there was something outside of movies that would feel more authentic to me. I left the film industry under the guise of following the man I loved to Virginia. Luckily, the man I loved really was in Virginia, so it all worked out and we lived happily ever after in our own version of a Hollywood ending.

4. She’s Writing a Memoir

Italy has made me a believer in big hats. And flowy scarves. And sitting in a piazza in Siena, enjoying a gelato coma pic.twitter.com/RrNV3f255j — Lisa Jakub (@Lisa_Jakub) August 5, 2014

On her Facebook page, she defines herself as a writer.

Her memoir, You Look Like That Girl, will be released in 2015.

She described it on her blog, saying, “It’s about my unusual life as a child actor and how I made the unpopular choice to leave Hollywood, grow up and stop pretending.”

5. She’s Canadian

“Even though I don’t live there, I will always be Canadian. I feel it’s a big part of my identity. I don’t get back there as much as I’d like to, but I feel a strong connection to it. If it weren’t so damn cold, I’d want to go back. All those years of LA thinned my blood,” she said on Reddit.