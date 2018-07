The man who captured the world's attention as he accepted Miley Cyrus' MTV award at the VMAs is named Jesse Helt, reports The Oregonian. According to the paper, Helt is a native of Salem, Oregon, and met Cyrus while he was a resident of My Friend's Place, a homeless center in Los Angeles. His mother told the paper, "He was at the right plaec at the right time. He needs to be blessed."

