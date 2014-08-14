Robin Williams Had Parkinson’s Disease: Susan Schneider

In a new statement, Robin Williams wife, Susan Schneider, has said that her late husband was suffering in the early stages of Parkinson’s disease. She added that Williams was not ready to share his disease publicly.
Here’s the statement in full:
Robin spent so much of his life helping others. Whether he was entertaining millions on stage, film or television, our troops on the frontlines, or comforting a sick child — Robin wanted us to laugh and to feel less afraid.
Since his passing, all of us who loved Robin have found some solace in the tremendous outpouring of affection and admiration for him from the millions of people whose lives he touched. His greatest legacy, besides his three children, is the joy and happiness he offered to others, particularly to those fighting personal battles.
Robin’s sobriety was intact and he was brave as he struggled with his own battles of depression, anxiety as well as early stages of Parkinson’s Disease, which he was not yet ready to share publicly.
It is our hope in the wake of Robin’s tragic passing, that others will find the strength to seek the care and support they need to treat whatever battles they are facing so they may feel less afraid.
Robin Williams committed suicide at his home in Marin County, California, on August 11.
Parkinson’s Hub calls suicide “the most sensitive area of all relating to death in connection with Parkinson’s disease.”
1 Comment
1 Comment
Discuss on Facebook
Im concerned if he was diagnosed with Parkinsons and taking meds for it these are listed side effect for the most prescribed drug for Parkinsons….
Nervous System/Psychiatric
Psychotic episodes including delusions, hallucinations, and paranoid ideation, neuroleptic malignant syndrome (NMS, see WARNINGS), bradykinetic episodes (“on-off” phenomenon), confusion, agitation, dizziness, somnolence, dream abnormalities including nightmares, insomnia, paresthesia, headache, depression with or without development of suicidal tendencies, dementia, pathological gambling, increased libido including hypersexuality, impulse control symptoms. Convulsions also have occurred; however, a causal relationship with SINEMET (carbidopa-levodopa) has not been established.