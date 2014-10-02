‘2 Broke Girls’ Season 4 Spoilers: Kim Kardashian on Premiere Episode

Tonight is the season 4 premiere of 2 Broke Girls and we’ve got all the spoilers we could find from the new season. The show opens with a “surprise” appearance from Kim Kardashian when Caroline and Max are asked to appear in an episode of her show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Kardashian’s appearance is most likely to promote the new spin-off show Kourtney And Khloe Take the Hamptons, which premieres this coming Sunday, November 2, 2014. In any event, on the premiere of 2 Broke Girls, a TV producer for Kardashian’s show approaches Max and Caroline about Kim Kardashian stopping by their cupcake window in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. The plot description for the premiere reads:

A reality show producer approaches Max and Caroline about shooting an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians at their cupcake window… Kim Kardashian West appears as herself.

Dennings spoke of working with Kardashian and said she was nervous at first, but realized Kardashian is very sweet and “her ass is amazing.”

Shooting an episode of #2BrokeGirls with @OfficialKat & @BethBehrs! Can’t wait for you to see it 10/27 @ 8pm on #CBS — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 25, 2014

Check out two more sneak peeks from the premiere episode below: