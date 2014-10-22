Novak Djokovic Welcomes Baby: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

1. Novak Tweeted the Happy News

Stefan, our baby angel was born! I am so proud of my beautiful wife Jelena! Thank you so much for your love and support. We love you all!!! — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) October 22, 2014

His official website also stated:

We are delighted to announce that Jelena Djokovic gave birth to a wonderful, healthy and a lovely boy, called Stefan,” the statement reads. “The birth went in the best possible manner, baby and the mother feel well.

2. Jelena Was 6 Months Pregnant When They Married This Summer

The soon-to-be new parents announced their baby news on Twitter.

On April 24, Djokovic made the announcement, proudly stating, “Jelena is pregnant!!!We will be parents soon! #blessed.”

They married in Montenegro in July and Hello Magazine published pictures of the happy couple.

After the wedding, the elated groom told the magazine, “Seeing her for the first time in her wedding dress, smiling and walking towards me… She looked like an angel.”

3. She Was a No Show at Wimbledon and the Open This Year

It seems that because of her pregnancy, Ristic, 28, opted to stay home to watch Wimbledon, tweeting:

Ristic was also absent from the U.S. Open in August. In an interview with Yahoo Sports the tennis star said, “My wife is not here. I haven’t seen her for a while. I just see stomach is growing on Skype and Facetime, but I want to spend some time with her.”

4. He Dedicated His Wimbledon Win to Her & Their Unborn Son

After beating out Roger Federer over five sets, he won the title of Wimbledon champion, and was sure to mention his family in the post game interview.

“If you have time, I would like to dedicate this to my future wife and our future baby,” he gushed.

5. They Are High School Sweethearts

The adorable pair has been dating since 2005.

According to People, they met in high school in Belgrade and have been together ever since.

They were engaged in September of 2013, which was soon after he won the runner-up title at the US Open.

According to the Daily Mail, the tennis star popped the question in a helicopter to the luxury Couvent des Minimes hotel in Provence, France.

Djokovic shared the engagement news via Twitter:

Meet my fiancé and future wife :) So happy! Thank you for wonderful wishes #NoleFam and friends! http://t.co/jEfo5fLu8i — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) September 25, 2013

His future wife returned the sentiment with a tweet saying, “‘Thank you all for wonderful wishes! #lucky #blessed #happy.”