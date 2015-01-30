PhoneSoap Enters the ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

PhoneSoap entered the Shark Tank on January 30.

Their products help to clean your cell phones, which are dirtier than you think. Watch the clip above to hear the staggering statistics.

Here’s what you need to know about the innovative company.

1. It Cleans Phones With UV Rays

There are two UV-C lamps that help clean your phone. You close your phone inside the compartment and it works its magic. The UV lights will be on for four to five minutes and then automatically shut off.

The device is 6 inches in length by 3.74 inches in width by 21.5mm in height. This allows you to clean the phone with its case on as well.

Anything that fits within those dimensions can be put inside to be sanitized, so you can even clean items like keys and earphones.

Here is a list of compatible phones.

2. It Also Charges Phones

It is the first and only first and only charger that cleans and sanitizes your phone while at the same time, charging it. The device has a USB charging compartment.

The PhoneSoap charger, available in white or black, retails for $64.95. Buy it on Amazon here.

Watch the demo above to see how it’s used.



3. They Used Kickstarter

The founders employed the use of a Kickstarter campaign from April 2 to May 2, 2012. They raised $63,478 of their $18,000 goal

On their page, Dan Barnes explained how he and his cousin, Wesley LaPorte, got the idea for the company.

“A little over a year ago my cousin, Wes, and I were watching TV when we saw a report stating that our phones have 18 times more harmful bacteria than the handle on a male public toilet,” he said.

View the campaign here.

4. They Also Offer Polish & Patches

You can kill bacteria, shine your screen and prevent fingerprint smudging all at the same time by spreading their polish. Watch the demo above. It is sold on Amazon for $17.95.

They also offer a PhoneSoap patch made of microfiber on one side and sticky gel on the other.

Watch the clip below to see how it’s used. You can buy the patch on Amazon for $6.95.

5. Your Cell Phone Is a Breeding Ground for Bacteria

Through their research, the founders discovered that bacteria such as E. coli, MRSA and the flu can be living on your phone.

They also learned that 1 in 6 cell phones have fecal matter on them. Since phones are normally warm, they are breeding grounds for bacteria as well. Another surprising statistic is that a cell phone has eighteen times more bacteria than a handle in a public bathroom.