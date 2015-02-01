Katy Perry’s Best Songs With Videos & Lyrics

Katy Perry’s catchy lyrics and infectious beats make people of all ages fans of the songstress. As Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson takes the Superbowl Halftime Show stage tonight, let’s celebrate some of her biggest hits. In 2011, she became first woman, and second artist after Michael Jackson, to have five songs from an album reach number 1 on Billboard’s list for her album Teenage Dream.

Here are the 30-year-old Queen of Pop’s best songs, along with their music videos and lyrics.

‘California Gurls’

Featuring: Snoop Dogg

Album: Teenage Dream

Released: 2010

Chorus:

California gurls

We’re undeniable

Fine, fresh, fierce

We got it on lock

West Coast represent

Now put your hands up

Oh oh oh oh

‘Roar’

Album: Prism

Released: 2013

Chorus:

I got the eye of the tiger, a fighter, dancing through the fire

‘Cause I am a champion and you’re gonna hear me roar

Louder, louder than a lion

‘Cause I am a champion and you’re gonna hear me roar

Oh oh oh oh oh oh

Oh oh oh oh oh oh

Oh oh oh oh oh oh

You’re gonna hear me roar

‘Teenage Dream’

Album: Teenage Dream

Released: 2010

Chorus:

You make me feel

Like I’m livin’ a

Teenage dream

The way you turn me on

I can’t sleep

Let’s run away and

Don’t ever look back,

Don’t ever look back

‘Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F)’

Album: Teenage Dream

Released: 2011

Chorus:

Last Friday night

Yeah, we danced on tabletops

And we took too many shots

Think we kissed but I forgot Last Friday night

Yeah, we maxed our credit cards

And got kicked out of the bar

So we hit the boulevard Last Friday night

We went streaking in the park

Skinny dipping in the dark

Then had a ménage à trois

Last Friday night

Yeah I think we broke the law

Always say we’re gonna stop

Op-oh-oh

‘I Kissed a Girl’

Album: One of the Boys

Released: 2008

Chorus:

I kissed a girl and I liked it,

the taste of her cherry chapstick.

I kissed a girl just to try it,

I hope my boyfriend don’t mind it.

It felt so wrong,

it felt so right.

Don’t mean I’m in love tonight.

I kissed a girl and I liked it (I liked it).

‘E.T.’

Featuring: Kanye West

Album: Teenage Dream

Released: 2011

Chorus:

Kiss me, ki-ki-kiss me

Infect me with your love and

Fill me with your poison Take me, ta-ta-take me

Wanna be a victim

Ready for abduction Boy, you’re an alien

Your touch so foreign

It’s supernatural

Extraterrestrial

‘Firework

Featuring: Kanye West

Album: Teenage Dream

Released: 2010

Chorus:

‘Cause, baby, you’re a firework

Come on, show ’em what you’re worth

Make ’em go, “Aah, aah, aah”

As you shoot across the sky-y-y Baby, you’re a firework

Come on, let your colours burst

Make ’em go, “Aah, aah, aah”

You’re gonna leave ’em all in awe, awe, awe

‘Hot N Cold’

Album: One of the Boys

Released: 2008

Chorus:

‘Cause you’re hot then you’re cold

You’re yes then you’re no

You’re in then you’re out

You’re up then you’re down You’re wrong when it’s right

It’s black and it’s white

We fight, we break up

We kiss, we make up You!(you)

You don’t really want to stay, no(no)

You!(you)

But you don’t really want to go-o(go)

‘Dark Horse’

Featuring: Juicy J

Album: Prism

Released: 2013

Chorus:

So you wanna play with magic?

Boy, you should know what you’re fallin’ for

Baby, do you dare to do this?

‘Cause I’m comin’ atcha like a dark horse (Hey!)

Are you ready for, ready for

(Hey!)

A perfect storm, perfect storm

(Hey! Hey!)

‘Cause once you’re mine, once you’re mine

(Hey! Hey! Hey! Hey! Hey!)

There’s no going back

‘Part of Me’

Album: Teenage Dream: The Complete Confection

Released: 2012

Chorus: