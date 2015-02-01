Katy Perry’s Best Songs With Videos & Lyrics

Katy Perry’s catchy lyrics and infectious beats make people of all ages fans of the songstress. As Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson takes the Superbowl Halftime Show stage tonight, let’s celebrate some of her biggest hits. In 2011, she became first woman, and second artist after Michael Jackson, to have five songs from an album reach number 1 on Billboard’s list for her album Teenage Dream.
Here are the 30-year-old Queen of Pop’s best songs, along with their music videos and lyrics.
‘California Gurls’
Featuring: Snoop Dogg
Album: Teenage Dream
Released: 2010
Chorus:
California gurls
We’re undeniable
Fine, fresh, fierce
We got it on lock
West Coast represent
Now put your hands up
Oh oh oh oh
‘Roar’
Album: Prism
Released: 2013
Chorus:
I got the eye of the tiger, a fighter, dancing through the fire
‘Cause I am a champion and you’re gonna hear me roar
Louder, louder than a lion
‘Cause I am a champion and you’re gonna hear me roar
Oh oh oh oh oh oh
Oh oh oh oh oh oh
Oh oh oh oh oh oh
You’re gonna hear me roar
‘Teenage Dream’
Album: Teenage Dream
Released: 2010
Chorus:
You make me feel
Like I’m livin’ a
Teenage dream
The way you turn me on
I can’t sleep
Let’s run away and
Don’t ever look back,
Don’t ever look back
‘Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F)’
Album: Teenage Dream
Released: 2011
Chorus:
Last Friday night
Yeah, we danced on tabletops
And we took too many shots
Think we kissed but I forgot
Last Friday night
Yeah, we maxed our credit cards
And got kicked out of the bar
So we hit the boulevard
Last Friday night
We went streaking in the park
Skinny dipping in the dark
Then had a ménage à trois
Last Friday night
Yeah I think we broke the law
Always say we’re gonna stop
Op-oh-oh
‘I Kissed a Girl’
Album: One of the Boys
Released: 2008
Chorus:
I kissed a girl and I liked it,
the taste of her cherry chapstick.
I kissed a girl just to try it,
I hope my boyfriend don’t mind it.
It felt so wrong,
it felt so right.
Don’t mean I’m in love tonight.
I kissed a girl and I liked it (I liked it).
‘E.T.’
Featuring: Kanye West
Album: Teenage Dream
Released: 2011
Chorus:
Kiss me, ki-ki-kiss me
Infect me with your love and
Fill me with your poison
Take me, ta-ta-take me
Wanna be a victim
Ready for abduction
Boy, you’re an alien
Your touch so foreign
It’s supernatural
Extraterrestrial
‘Firework
Featuring: Kanye West
Album: Teenage Dream
Released: 2010
Chorus:
‘Cause, baby, you’re a firework
Come on, show ’em what you’re worth
Make ’em go, “Aah, aah, aah”
As you shoot across the sky-y-y
Baby, you’re a firework
Come on, let your colours burst
Make ’em go, “Aah, aah, aah”
You’re gonna leave ’em all in awe, awe, awe
‘Hot N Cold’
Album: One of the Boys
Released: 2008
Chorus:
‘Cause you’re hot then you’re cold
You’re yes then you’re no
You’re in then you’re out
You’re up then you’re down
You’re wrong when it’s right
It’s black and it’s white
We fight, we break up
We kiss, we make up
You!(you)
You don’t really want to stay, no(no)
You!(you)
But you don’t really want to go-o(go)
‘Dark Horse’
Featuring: Juicy J
Album: Prism
Released: 2013
Chorus:
So you wanna play with magic?
Boy, you should know what you’re fallin’ for
Baby, do you dare to do this?
‘Cause I’m comin’ atcha like a dark horse
(Hey!)
Are you ready for, ready for
(Hey!)
A perfect storm, perfect storm
(Hey! Hey!)
‘Cause once you’re mine, once you’re mine
(Hey! Hey! Hey! Hey! Hey!)
There’s no going back
‘Part of Me’
Album: Teenage Dream: The Complete Confection
Released: 2012
Chorus:
This is the part of me
That you’re never gonna ever take away from me, no
This is the part of me
That you’re never gonna ever take away from me, no
Throw your sticks and your stones,
Throw your bombs and your blows
But you’re not gonna break my soul
This is the part of me
That you’re never gonna ever take away from me, no
