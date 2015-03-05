Courtney & Isaak on ‘Catfish’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

On tonight’s episode of Catfish, it’s the case of Courtney and Isaak. While Courtney is uneasy about meeting the man behind the computer, she works up the courage to get to the bottom of who Isaak truly is. Read on for the facts.

1. Courtney Did Not Apply to the Show

Courtney had briefly had an encounter with someone who called themselves “Isaak.” Then she was notified by Catfish‘s casting department that she had submitted an application for the show. Courtney responded, letting them know that she never applied and believes the only person who could have applied would have to be Isaak. When asked to list the contact email, “Isaak” wrote “just call me.”

When host Nev Schulman calls Isaak, Isaak is very excited and says he just wants one date and a chance to be with Courtney. He also said that contacting the show was a last attempt to get in touch with Courtney.

2. Isaak and Courtney Met on OKCupid

OKCupid is an online dating site and that’s where Courtney first met Isaak. Isaak said he was looking for a relationship, so Courtney was open to talking with him. His online handle was Isaak_0788. Eventually, Courtney and Isaak were text messaging back and forth when Isaak sent her a photo of himself that looked nothing like his OKCupid profile photo. That’s when Courtney knew something wasn’t right and she stopped talking to him.

It turns out that the same exact profile was on other dating sites as well. He also wrote that he is asexual, but also masturbates a lot and has a serious foot fetish. In fact, Isaak reportedly appeared on Judge Mathis in an issue about foot massages.

3. Miss Teen USA 2013 Is the Guest Detective for this Episode

Cassidy Wolf is a former Miss Teen USA and she’s standing in for Nev Schulman’s partner in Catfish crime Max, who’s off directing a movie. Wolf has also been a victim of cyber crimes in her life when her computer’s webcam was hacked. A stalker who was a classmate of hers blackmailed her after watching her undetected for months via her own webcam. For all the information on that, check out the below link:

Meeting Isaak brought back some painful memories for Wolf.

4. Courtney Is a Single Mother

Courtney works as a bartender in a little town in Georgia and is a single mother to her son Cobin. She was born in Alaska and her mother was a figure-skater. Later on she moved to Georgia, where she met Cobin’s father, who is no longer in the picture.

5. Isaak’s Profile Said He Was “Asexual” and Was a Massage Therapist

On Isaak’s online profile, he said he had three college degrees, was not interested in having sex and was skillful in massage therapy. It said he grew up in Buford, Georgia, he goes to church and he wants to fall in love. In reality, Isaak appeared to have a foot fetish, as reported by Nev Schulamn on the show, and coincidentally, he’s studied to become a massage therapist. Even after finally meeting Courtney and parting ways, he jokingly said on the show that perhaps in the future she’d get a massage from him. Host Nev Schulman then replied that he didn’t see Courtney becoming a client of his.

On an interesting note, the photo that Isaak had sent to Courtney’s phone was the actual photo of himself.