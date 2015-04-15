5 Super Funny Star Wars T-Shirts Available Now (2018)

The full gameplay reveal of Star Wars: Battlefront is Friday, so what better way to celebrate our love for the series than to check out some great Star Wars merchandise. There are a ton of great Star Wars t-shirts available for sale that you can buy right from your living room. And, with Star Wars Day (May the Fourth Be With You), Battlefront releasing in 2015 and Star Wars: The Force Awakens releasing in December, you’ll certainly have plenty of opportunities to wear these Star Wars t-shirts this year. Of course, there’s also this weekend’s Star Wars Celebration live stream.

So without further ado, here are the top 5 best Star Wars t-shirt designs for sale:

1. Expressions of Vader T-Shirt

We know that Darth Vader is just bursting with feelings, but what we didn’t know was that he had so many different ways to express those feelings. Now, we are able to tell when Vader is happy, angry, cheerful or even sleepy, thanks to this officially licensed Star Wars tee.

2. Wookiee Photo Bomb

Nobody can photo bomb quite like a wookiee can photo bomb. And, what makes a better photo bomb than a wookie jumping in on a dark side snap shot! In this officially licensed Star Wars t-shirt, Chewbacca photo bombs the Vader with a foam finger that reads “Rebels #1.” Now, that’s comedy!

3. #1 Dad Father’s Day T-Shirt

I can see it now: Darth Vader pulling into the driveway in his minivan, heading into this house and greeting the wife with a kiss before taking Luke outside to play catch like his father did with him once. He probably gave Luke his first beer and talked with him about the birds and the bees. Vader probably told him cliches like “what do we do when we fall” or “there’s other fish in the sea.” Undoubtedly, Darth Vader was the #1 Dad.

4. All About That Base Women’s ‘Star Wars’ T-Shirt

One of the biggest breakout stars of 2014 was Meghan Trainor with her hit “All About That Bass.” This shirt is a play on that song, with the base here being the Death Star. This t-shirt is sure to make any Star Wars fan laugh out loud!

5. Support the Troops T-Shirt

These men and women risk their lives every day…while they battle for the dark side! Please support the troops, and bring these brave Storm Troopers home safely to their loved ones. This shirt is for women, but this t-shirt design also comes in a men version.