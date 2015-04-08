Britney Spears & Her Boyfriend Charlie Ebersol: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Britney Spears has been dating Charlie Ebersol since November. There’s already speculation that an engagement will be coming soon. “You never know. Who knows?” the pop star, who is ending her Piece of Me Vegas show in September, said on Extra.

Learn more about their mutual respect for one another and what they do for fun.

1. Brit’s Assistant Set Them Up

“I thought he was really adorable and she said he was good to people, so I went for it,” she dished to People.

When he asked her what she had in mind for their first date, Spears asked him to cook for her. “So he made fish, mushrooms, avocado with a dressing, and tomatoes and mozzarella. It was amazing,” she told People.

He told Extra, “My personal life is something that I try to guard, but I will say this, I’m incredibly lucky.”

2. Charlie Said That His Hardship Enables Him To Be In a Relationship

When he was 21, he was in a plane crash that claimed the life of his brother, Teddy. Charlie was able to pull his father, Dick, from the burning plane. He also went back into the wreckage to look for his brother, who unbeknownst to them, was under the plane. At the time, the family made this statement, “While our grief is unfathomable, we are so proud of our Charlie, who pulled his father from the flames. That anyone was able to survive this horrible accident is a miracle, and all of us will forever be inspired by Charlie’s courage and bravery.” Charlie broke his back in two places and hand in six places, ruptured his eye and had a third degree burn to his arm.

He told People, “My personal life is my personal life, but I will say this: If I had not gone through what I’ve gone through, I would not have been prepared to be in a relationship of any kind, much less in one with someone like Britney, who has the enormous heart that she does. I can’t imagine. Everybody deserves to be loved.”

3. He Hangs Out With the Kids

Nothing better than family lunches in Vegas! pic.twitter.com/cT10TUFhz3 — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) February 27, 2015

She has two children from her marriage to Kevin Federline, Preston, 9, and Jayden, 8. “They related to him really well and they have fun together,” she told People.

They also attended the Air + Style L.A. event together, where they met Shaun White.

4. He’s a TV & Film Producer

After the accident, Ebersol reassessed his professional life. His mother said to choose a career that he loved. “I sold my business..and I started focusing on content that really touched me,” he said in the interview with Extra above. “I wrote a mission statement for my company which is true today still. We will only create content that creates joy, happiness and change.”

He co-founded The Company, that makes TV shows for cable and network channels. One of their projects was a documentary NFL Characters Unite , where NFL players open up about having to deal with prejudice, bullying and discrimination. The goal of the program is to show youngsters that they too can overcome struggles in life.

5. They’re Homebodies

Ebersol told People, “We’re homebodies. The thing that I learned from my parents was no matter how busy you are, home base is the single most important thing. As long as you’re centering back to home base and that’s the strongest magnet in your life, that everything else is okay.”

He continued: