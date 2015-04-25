Brandon & Brody Jenner: Meet Bruce Jenner’s Sons

Brandon and Brody Jenner

Brandon and Brody Jenner are two of Bruce Jenner's sons from his marriage to actress Linda Thompson. Brandon Jenner was the first child of Bruce's that he told about becoming a woman. His four oldest children showed up to support him in his interview with Diane Sawyer. Brody Jenner said that when his Dad finally confessed his feelings about being a woman, he thought, "Finally, it all makes sense." Brandon told Diane Sawyer that he's seen a real bravery in his father, though he's not handling his dad's transition perfectly. He says he's just trying to cope and be supportive. Click through our gallery of their best photos. (Getty)