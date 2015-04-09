Matt Bennett, Playing Howard’s Brother Josh on ‘The Big Bang Theory’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

On April 9th’s episode of The Big Bang Theory, Howard’s half brother shows up on his doorstep. He is the son of Howard’s estranged father. This is an interesting turn of events since Howard’s mother passed away earlier this season.

Learn more about the actor who plays Wolowitz’s brother Josh, 23-year-old Matt Bennett.

1. He’s Best Known for ‘Victorious’



On Victorious, Bennett starred alongside Victoria Justice and Ariana Grande.

His character, Robbie, was a shy high schooler who used a ventriloquist puppet to express his feelings. The show was canceled after three seasons, running on Nickelodeon from 2010 to 2013.

The Long Island, New York native moved to California to pursue acting. “I’m slowly picking up how to live out here. It’s very much worth it,” he told Fan LaLaTV. “You get to meet so many interesting people…so many people in your business…I really like the atmopshere and the pace that everybody has. It’s much more laid back.”

2. He’s Besties With Ariana Grande

The clip above shows their duet to “I Think You’re Swell” at the Sidewalk Cafe in New York City in 2012. Bennett performed the song on Victorious, and it’s on the album Victorious 2.0: More Music From the Hit TV Show. Although they have busy schedules and are no longer acting together, they still talk. “It’s funny, the other day I called Ariana because I realized I hadn’t talked to her in a while and she goes “Mattyyy” and then I go “Hey Ariana” and she goes “what’s up? I’m in Scotland” and I’m like “I don’t want those roaming charges” — click! But yeah, we talk often,” he told J-14.

Here they are speaking Japanese in tandem:



Bennett also costarred in her “One Last Time” music video, shown below.

“She’s like a little angel…a blessing in disguise…She’s like the nugget to my ChickenMc,” he told Clevver TV.

3. He Was Rose Byrne’s Stepson in ‘Bridesmaids’

In the movie, Rose Byrne played the snobbish Helen, with two step children who are not impressed by her phoniness.

Bennett played her stepson, whose line, “I’ve seen better tennis playing in a tampon commercial” is shown in the clip above.

4. There’s Speculation He’s Dating an Ex-Costar

Bennett costarred with Liz Gillies on Victorious. Gillies posts pretty frequently about Bennett on Instagram, so there’s talk that the two may be an item.

Neither party has denied or confirmed the rumors. He told J-14, “Liz [Gillies] and I are thick as thieves. We’re close friends.”

5. He’s the Star of ‘The Virginity Hit’ Created By Will Ferrell

His character in the 2010 movie, produced by Will Ferrell and Adam McKay, is also named Matt. Matt makes a pact with three friends to lose his virginity, and he is the last one left on the quest.