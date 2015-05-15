Nick Woodman & His Company, GoPro: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

GoPro founder Nick Woodman will be a guest Shark on the Season 6 finale of Shark Tank. The 39-year-old started GoPro, a company that makes cameras that attach to your body for a extra-special glimpse into your adventure-filled life. In November of 2014, he first entered the Tank as a guest investor. Learn more about his career highlights, personal life and experience on the show.

1. He’s a Surfer Turned Self-Made Billionaire

Woodman grew up in a Silicon Valley suburb and went to the University of California, San Diego. At 22, he vowed to have a successful company by the time he was 30. For inspiration, he took a five-month surfing trip around Australia and Indonesia.

Before going on the trip, he had the idea for a wrist camera that he could use while surfing to document all the action. “The irony was this trip was meant to inspire me for my next business and I had my business idea before I even left,” he told SquawkBox.

“The first GoPro was really just a wrist camera to capture my friends surfing,” he told SquawkBox. To start the company, he moved back home with his parents and worked seven days a week, 20 hours a day. Early prototypes were made using a drill and his mother’s sewing machine. “I’d have a sliding door to the outside so I could just go take a pee out on the bushes out on the side,” he told Forbes.

The young entrepreneur understands that the things you love most are the ones that will inspire you in business.

“I feel like in a world where we all try to figure out our place and our purpose here, your passions are one of your most obvious guides. They lead you along life’s path and whether that’s [to] your career or to the people that lead you to your career,” he told Forbes.

2. He Calls GoPro the ‘Original Selfie’

Based in San Mateo, California, the company, which was founded in 2004, makes HD cameras that attach to you for a special glimpse into all your adventures. It’s waterproof, so you can take it anywhere. The first ones were sold in surf shops and on QVC.

Now, customers upload their own GoPro videos to YouTube, chronicling their own journeys.

As far as work environment goes, CBS described the office as having, ” remote-controlled mini-drones whizzing above cubicles and a scruffy, young staff one-upping each other with ideas for the next place to put a GoPro camera.”



3. He Married His College Sweetheart

He met his future wife, Jill Scully, in college, and she helped with his fledgling company. The pair recently started a philanthropic organization. According to Philanthropy.com, he gave around 5.8-million shares of GoPro stock valued at $500-million to the Silicon Valley Community Foundation to start the Jill + Nicholas Woodman Foundation.

They made this statement about their philanthropic gesture, “We wake up every morning grateful for the opportunities life has given us. We hope to return the favor as best we can.”

The couple live in Woodside, California and have two sons. Woodman dished to Inc that he used a GoPro during the birth of his son, Hugo.



4. His Net Worth is 2.3 Billion

Nick Woodman de GoPro es nombrado El Director Ejecutivo mejor pagado en los Estados Unidos según (CNN Money) pic.twitter.com/JZ7nR5ojz7 — 4w Magazine (@4Wmagazines) May 5, 2015

His company went public on June 26, 2014. As a result, Woodman’s parents and two sisters each became millionaires, and Woodman joined the billionaire’s club.

The CEO is number 782 on the Forbes’ World’s Billionaires list, with a net worth of 2.6 billion. However, it has decreased after Woodman recently returned 4.7 million shares worth $229 million as part of an agreement he made with his college roommate, Neil Dana, who was the company’s first employee and now is GoPro’s director of music and specialty sales.

According to the Bloomberg, he was the highest-paid CEO of 2014. Business Insider detailed that it includes a compensation of 4.5 million restricted stock units valued at $284.5 million.



5. He Invested in Kitchen Safe on the ‘Tank’

On that episode, he invested in Kitchen Safe, a timed locked canister to help control cravings, along with Lori.

Watch the segment from the show above. Read our interview with Kitchen Safe creator, David Krippendorf, here:

