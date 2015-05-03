5 Best Star Wars Coffee Mugs: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

Looking for a cool Star Wars coffee mug to start your day with? Look no further than the list below.

National Star Wars Day is May 4th (May the Fourth be with you), and what better way to celebrate than to get the Star Wars-lover in your life a Star Wars mug? Mugs make great, no-brainer gifts that can add just a little bit of cheer to anyone’s morning coffee. Owning a Star Wars coffee mug is a great way to let your co-workers know that you are familiar with the Force.

So if you’re in the market for some awesome Star Wars coffee mugs, check these out:

1. Star Wars Yoda Mug

Want to know what you look like every Monday morning? Look no further than the Vandor Star Wars Yoda mug, which has a big photo of Yoda plastered on the front of it. The mug also reads “May the Force Be With You” on one side, and the bright green color of the mug is sure to wake you up. It’s dishwasher and microwave safe, and holds 18-ounces of coffee. Vandor also has a Storm Trooper mug and a R2-D2 mug.

Price: $11.00

2. Star Wars Darth Vader Mug

Vandor also has a great Star Wars Darth Vader mug, so you can drink your coffee and feel evil, too. The mug is black with a red interior, and the side of the mug reads, “You don’t know the power of the dark side!” in red. It actually costs less than the Yoda mug for some reason. Maybe Yoda is just better. I don’t know. But, I like my coffee like I like my Darth Vader — black!

Price: $6.66 (39 percent off MSRP)

3. Star Wars Imperial Logo Limited Edition Mug

Vandor isn’t the only mug-maker in town. There are some officially licensed mugs, too, like the official Star Wars Imperial Logo Limited Edition mug. This Star Wars mug is an all-black 12oz mug that has both the Star Wars and Imperial logo in red. It’s microwave safe and dishwasher safe. It also makes you hum the “Imperial March” while you pour your morning coffee.

Price: $18.33 (20 percent off MSRP)

4. Chewbacca Mug

Disney also has quite a few of their own Star Wars mugs, like this great Chewbacca mug that is seemingly as tall as our furry friend, himself. The mug holds 20 ounces, is dishwasher and microwave safe. Chewbacca’s belt is slightly raised, too.

Price: $24.25

5. May the Froth Be With You Star Wars Mug

Instead of “May the Fourth be with you,” this great Star Wars mug reads “May the froth be with you” in a Starbucks-esque logo. The logo has a Storm Trooper in the center of it, with Star Wars Coffee written in white letters on a green background (sounds familiar). It’s Star Wars meets Starbucks, so if you’re a fan of both like I am, it’s the perfect Star Wars mug.

Price: $13.98 (44 percent off MSRP)

